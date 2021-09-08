Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Wallabies to wear special strip for Springboks clash

By AAP
(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Wallabies will add a First Nations design to their new gold jersey in an Australian sporting first this weekend.

The numbering on Australia’s primary strip will feature a design by Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding for every Test, starting on Sunday on the Gold Coast against South Africa.

Rugby Australia says it will mark the first time an Australian representative team bears both the coat of arms and a First Nations design in its primary playing strip.

Springboks assistant coach speaks about Dave Rennie

The side will also wear their special First Nations jersey for a sixth time when they meet Argentina in Townsville on September 25.

The design celebrates and recognises Australian rugby’s First Nations peoples with the artwork also highlighting all communities coming together as one.

“This jersey holds significance to every member of our team, and to have the First Nations artwork now on our primary jersey is something incredibly special,” coach Dave Rennie said.

The Wallabies will engage with the Townsville rugby community and members of North Queensland’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations in the week leading into their clash with Argentina.

“It was the players who had been advocating for the idea of a permanent First Nations addition, and I’m pleased we’ve been able to come up with a solution with ASICS which will feature on the new-look jersey,” Rennie said.

“We place a great deal of thought as to when and where we will wear it, and Townsville is an obvious choice – it boasts a strong First Nations community who we represent, and when we wear this jersey, we feel it will provide us with an even stronger connection with our people.”

Wallabies to wear special strip for Springboks clash

