Wallabies bring in injury-free James O'Connor for Pumas skirmish

11:03pm, 22 September 2021

Sean McMahon’s much-hyped Wallabies return won’t come in Townsville on Saturday, with flanker Rob Leota instead in line for his first Test start.

ADVERTISEMENT

James O’Connor is a chance of playing his first Test this year though, named on the bench in a return from a groin injury as backline cover behind the resurgent Quade Cooper.

Versatile back Reece Hodge has beaten O’Connor to the fullback spot vacated by the injured Tom Banks in the other change to the side that beat South Africa on Saturday.

Who was the top performer in the All Blacks’ second win over the Pumas?

Much has been made of the Japan-based McMahon’s impact since joining the squad earlier this month but his first Test start since 2017 continues to elude him.

Fellow backrower Harry Wilson, who featured in every Test last year, also continues his wait for more action.

Instead, Leota will replace Lachie Swinton in the No.6 to play Argentina after a strong cameo off the bench in his debut last weekend.

No 8 Rob Valetini retains his place alongside captain Michael Hooper and Pete Samu will again come off the bench after strong showings in back-to-back wins over South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfback Nic White will start ahead of Tate McDermott in a high-quality battle for game time that is a nod to the squad’s improved depth this year.

“It’s a really proud moment for Rob and his family to earn his first start in Wallaby gold and we’re all rapt for him,” coach Dave Rennie said.

“He’s really impressed us with his work ethic on and off the field and worked hard for this opportunity.”

Samu Kerevi has understandably received huge plaudits for his impact in the midfield, but it's the unearthing of 22-year-old Len Ikitau that could be the defining selection of the Wallabies season. #Wallabies #AUSvRSA Analysis from @BenSmithRugby ? https://t.co/mnDbip3baq — The XV Rugby (@TheXV) September 21, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Hodge will break a run of five-straight Test appearances off the bench when he wears the No 15 for just the second time in his 52nd Test appearance.

Along with O’Connor, wingers Andrew Kellaway and Jordan Petaia were both also mooted as potential options to play fullback in Banks’ absence to face Los Pumas, who drew with the Wallabies in both encounters last year.

The Wallabies will wear their First Nations jersey at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday, in what will also be their first Test match in Townsville.

Australia have shot from seventh to third in the world rankings thanks to back-to-back wins over the Springboks, while a win in Townsville would be their first three-game streak since 2017.

They will play Argentina again on the Gold Coast next week before departing for a Spring Tour that includes Tests against Japan, Scotland, England and Wales.

Wallabies: Reece Hodge, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (c), Rob Leota, Matt Philip, Izack Rodda, Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Bench: Feleti Kaitu’u, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Darcy Swain, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Jordan Petaia.

– Murray Wenzel