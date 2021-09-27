Violence hospitalises six players as gendarmes are called

10:41am, 27 September 2021

An outbreak of violence at an early-season amateur club match in South East France resulted in six players from the away club Ambérieu-en-Bugey being hospitalised.

According to newspaper Le Progrès the injuries were sustained from fighting involving a combination of visiting players plus players and spectators from hosts Pusignan – a nearby town which borders the city of Lyon.

Remarkably this led to eight local police being called so the Honor Championship match – which it is understood to be equivalent to a level seven or eight league in England – could be played to a conclusion.

Lyon’s regional daily newspaper reports that the six Ambérieu players were admitted via accident and emergency to treat injuries sustained during their opening league game of the season.

It goes on to confirm that three red cards were issued – two against Ambérieu and one against Pusignan.

Ambérieu president Dominique Farlat blamed the incident on spectators rather than pointing the finger at either set of players.

“The outbreak of violence from part of the crowd towards one of our players was incredible,” she said.

“Spectators took one of our young players, who was playing in the first team for the first time, off the field to beat him up. They were helped by an opposition substitute, who was warming up.”

“Things became animated when my team was leading 6-0.”

According to Le Progrès, the away team called local gendarmes to protect those present by “ensuring safety along the touchline.”

Ambérieu then avoided contact with the hosts, who eventually won the match 37-6, following the end of the contest.

Farlat confirmed that she intends to lodge an official complaint.

“We have a small squad and three players will be absent for a long spell,” she said.

“We will also warn the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes league and the Ain committee about this violence.”