8:06am, 15 September 2020

Stephan Lewies was still struggling for breath in a post-match TV interview after he delivered a first-half try for Harlequins that saw the lock grab an intercept near his own 10-metre line and run all the way to score in the corner against Gloucester.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 33 minutes gone in the game at Kingsholm when Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney worked play towards the right-hand side from a ruck on the Harlequins’ 10-metre line.

He played a one-two with Matt Garvey and then flashed a pass towards Louis Rees-Zammit that was gobbled up by Lewies, his left hand securing the interception.

RugbyPass brings you Away Days, a documentary on an afternoon with the Gloucester fans at Kingsholm

Quickly transferring the ball to his right hand, the lock took off with more than half the length of the pitch to run and although he had support from Danny Care, he had enough gas in the tank to make it to the corner and score despite Ollie Thorley chasing him down.

However, his lung-bursting effort took its toll and he required a couple of puffs of an inhaler to eventually get him back on his feet and ready to continue after his try put Harlequins 21-3 clear in a Premiership match they went on to win 28-15.

A lung buster from Stephan Lewies here! ? Two @Harlequins tries from nothing… Not that they'll be complaining! pic.twitter.com/wfRu3ma6ON — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 14, 2020

“It was a try out of nothing,” enthused ex-England and Lions wing Ugo Moyne during the replay of the try on television. “My word, take a breath. He’s shattered, isn’t he?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the win about his first try in 14 Premiership matches, Lewies, the 28-year-old who signed for Harlequins from the Sharks after a loan spell at the Lions, gasped: “I ran out of lungs in the first half with that run. It took me a while to recover but the win makes it a bit better.

Lewies, who was captaining the Londoners for the first time, was credited with 67 metres off three carries after he was given the man of the match award.

His lung-bursting effort capped a round of high-scoring Premiership fixtures that included some novel names on the scoresheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous day, Northampton tighthead prop Paul Hill demonstrated some Lewies type swagger to run in his first Saints try from the Leicester 10-metre line.

Look at Paul Hill move! ?? The @SaintsRugby forward with his first try for the club ? Making up for ???? disallowed effort at Welford Road four years ago… pic.twitter.com/IpEsTZhoZX — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 13, 2020