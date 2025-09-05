Veteran lock Will Spencer makes move to French third division

Will Spencer has signed for French outfit Chambéry following his short-term deal with the Ospreys last season.

The 33-year-old’s move will mark his second stint in France across his career, having represented Pro D2 side Soyaux-Angouleme before joining Northampton Saints at the beginning of last season on a short-term deal.

The former Bath, Worcester Warriors and Leicester Tigers lock spent the first half of the season at Franklin’s Gardens before his switch to the United Rugby Championship.

The 125kg lock will now team up with a Chambéry side that are already underway in their Nationale campaign, France’s third division.

Spencer’s side sit in fourth place in the ladder following a first round victory over US Bressane followed by a narrow defeat to Ol Marcquois Rugby.

Chambéry take on Narbonne this weekend, and though it is yet to be seen whether Spencer will make his debut, adding a former England squad member under Eddie Jones will undoubtedly boost the team’s promotion bid.