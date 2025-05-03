URC teams aren't proving Stephen Donald wrong
Former All Black Stephen Donald might not be completely right about the quality of the United Rugby Championship, but the URC teams certainly aren’t proving him wrong.
The best team in the URC, Leinster, just got bundled out of the Champions Cup semi-finals to a Premiership club with a losing record this year. It’s a bad look. Northampton Saints sit in 7th place in the 10-team Gallagher Premiership with a 7-8 win-loss record.
The resources, the talent, and the results show that over the medium-to-long term Leinster are still one of the top clubs in Europe. Despite coming up short in three straight European finals before this latest heartbreak, Leinster are contenders year-in year-out and not many clubs can sustain that level of competitiveness.
Outside of Leinster is where the real problem exists. The URC teams across the board were dreadful and that is where Donald’s views have weight. You can’t argue with results.
All three South African clubs finished 1-3 and exited after the pool stages. Ulster went 1-3 for a pool stage exit, and Benetton, Munster, and Glasgow all went 2-2. Only Leinster finished with a winning record.
They have just proven themselves to be the lowest in Europe at least. That much is fact. The wider take is that the URC is a one-team league, propped up by Leinster, and the rest are also-rans.
Glasgow Warriors are the second-placed team in the URC this year and won the URC title last year. They were battered by the number one team 52-0 in the European quarter-finals.
The two teams have not met in the URC this season yet.
Name another league where the top team can put 50 on the second place team and also keep them to nil?
The URC is a deep league with 16 teams, which surpasses the number of teams everywhere else. France has 14 in the top division, Super Rugby Pacific has 11, the Premiership has 10.
There is naturally going to be a larger gap between the good and the bad as a result. This was Super Rugby’s problem, and the URC inherited it, along with the travel logistics.
Achieving parity in this multi-international league is also near impossible with some unions running the clubs with centrally contracted models. Irish players will only play for Irish clubs, and so on.
The distribution of talent to bolster the league competitiveness is limited, so every nation involved needs to have a production line system that operates at the level of Ireland or South Africa.
This is the EPL in disguise, where the rich clubs win the titles year-after-year and the poor battle for survival. Rugby club wealth is measured in the quality of your academies, playing pool and development systems. Only a few URC teams have it, and therefore only few can contend. In Europe only one can contend right now. The last URC team to make a Champions Cup final not named Leinster was Ulster in 2012 over a decade ago.
Donald is not that far off in reality.
Super Rugby Pacific has a level of parity this year that is at a world-leading standard. It doesn’t have the blowouts that you see in Europe.
The Fijian Drua are the bottom team and only have three wins. They have beaten the number one side, the Chiefs, and the fourth placed side, the Queensland Reds. They can push any side in the competition. Not to put the boot into the 1-15 Dragons, but they clearly can’t compete.
Moana Pasifika have a points differential of -20 and sit 9th in the 11th team league. Cardiff have a points differential of -34 and sit fifth in the 16-team league.
The Crusaders in 2024 finished ninth outside the playoffs and were piled on. But like Moana, their points differential told a different story at -6 for the year. They pushed every side they played.
Two things can be true, the URC is a better product for having the South African teams in it, but it’s still not at the level of the others. Don’t try tell us otherwise. Any buyer would take Leinster and strip the rest for parts.
If you want to be considered more, then other teams have to show up in Europe other than Leinster. The South Africans have to stop robbing the TV broadcasters by taking the cash, but fielding second string teams. Either compete or get out.
The French prioritise the Top 14 league above all but still take home the European silverware. This year will be the seventh straight year a French team has been in the European final. They’ve won the last three titles.
The proof is in the pudding for the URC. A Premiership team and a Top 14 team are playing for the European title.
BREAKING: NZ Rugby Launches National "Rebuilding Era" Hotline for Devastated Fans Calls triple after another loss to a Tier 1 nation with a functioning lineout.
In a bold move aimed at tackling a growing national crisis, New Zealand Rugby has unveiled a new 0800-REB-UILD hotline to offer emotional support to fans still trying to cope with the fact that the All Blacks are no longer the indestructible force of yesteryear.
Following yet another "promising" performance that ended in tears and post-match excuses, the hotline will be staffed by former All Blacks who’ll gently whisper “It used to be better” and play reruns of Richie McCaw highlights to soothe callers through the pain.
From Dynasty to "Developing Nation"?
Once feared like a Haka in a silent room, the All Blacks have now become the international equivalent of a banana peel — occasionally threatening, but mostly stepped over by teams with better coaching and a functioning scrum.
Rugby pundits are beginning to ask the real questions:
Should New Zealand be classified as a Tier 1.5 nation?
Is “We’re building for 2027” the new national anthem?
And most importantly: How many more assistant coaches do they need before they stop blaming the weather?
Fans Feeling the Burn
Die-hard Kiwi fans, long used to smugly reminding the world of their World Cup count, now find themselves angrily Googling the phrase "how to handle sporting mediocrity." Even the most loyal supporters have been caught muttering the unthinkable: “Maybe South Africa is just better now.”
In response, social media has been flooded with support messages like:
“At least you’re not Australia.”
“Remember 2011?”
“Hey, there’s always the Crusaders... oh wait.”
A Look to the Future (Or Just the Past Again)
New Zealand Rugby has reportedly asked Peter Jackson to create a new fantasy trilogy titled "The Return of the Glory Days," with Sam Cane playing Frodo — a brave but slightly out-of-depth hero wandering through the Northern Hemisphere hoping someone still respects him.
Meanwhile, the NZRU has committed to innovation, announcing a new strategy based on ancient Maori wisdom: when the canoe is sinking, blame the oars.
Conclusion: Still Dangerous, But Not Scary
Let’s be clear — the All Blacks can still turn up on their day. But these days, "on their day" feels more like a national holiday than a regular occurrence. Until then, enjoy the trolling, stay humble (unlike them in 2015), and remember — world rugby is more fun when New Zealand isn't always winning.
It’s this crap that lets our sport down! Well done Ben for feeding into this egotistical nonsense. Football fans watch football from all over the world and just…enjoy it. Rugby fans like Donald and Ben just feel the need to spread negativity.
Urgh it’s so ridiculous.
Say what you like. New Zealand rugby in trouble. Agreed, they'll never be poor, to the point that Ben Smith will become nothing else but a bad memory, unfortunately though, but at the same time they will have to accept that other teams have caught up and in quite a few cases moved beyond. Even the “one trick pony” team will soon have evolved a few other tricks.
Only the uninformed will contribute to an argument as to which team is the best etc. The top comment was someone saying South Africa is a one trick pony as they can only win the World Cup (4 x). This just indicates the low level of thinking that takes place in this sort of discussion. Finally the opinions of New Zealanders (Donald and the Breakdown) will only go to highlight their lack of IQ and lack of respect for other rugby nations. It may just come back to bite them. The future will tell won't it.
So where are we four years after SA finally did what they had threatened for decades and went North? Where is SR now?
In relation to itself, its no worse off. Competitively, losing SA was never a massive issue for SR. In the 24 seasons of SR only one SA team won it, the Bulls, three times, and then all within a four season period, 2007-2010. 3 Aussie teams have won it four times between them. SA teams were in 11 finals, Aussie teams in 10. Both had two club teams fall over. Aussie rugby was struggling after 2015 and would have continued to struggle even if SA had stayed. The loss of playing in SA conditions is balanced by not having to go to SA. NZ was always the substance of SR. Nothing has changed. Same Same.
Where is SRP in relation to everyone else? Only behind Top 14 because it plays too few games [14 versus 26] and therefore exposes far too few players to top level rugby. Anyone who thinks the English Premiership is better than SR clearly votes for Nigel Farage.
Thing is, now the penny has finally dropped that the URC is a distinctly inferior to SRP, and the SA teams are getting steam-rolled in Europe, when will SA accept politically they are worse off than they were? The scheduling compromises they had to make for SR are nothing in comparison with the problems they have competing in two hemispheres.
It wasn't supposed to be like this. The logic with going North was that they would end up in the Six Nations. That's gone horribly wrong. WR can't even get the Nations Championship up and running, let alone the World Club Champs, let alone get the Springboks into rugby's ultimate closed shop, the Six Nations.
Thing is, SA rugby is a one trick pony. Winning RWC's is a pretty good trick, but when that stops, they got nothing. No domestic comp they dominate or control, like NZ, France and England. No yearly test championship they dominate, like NZ. And they're having to run a 12 month season to try and make all ends meet.
Once world cup success stops, and SA rugby is at best alright everywhere else, you have to wonder who long SA's rugby politicians start getting pressured to make changes...
What are you on about no domestic comps. Ever heard of the Currie cup? Far bigger and more fan filled stadiums than any of the recent SRP games.
As far as making ends meet, how are Wales, England, Scotland, AU and NZ doing? The last two have Both have had financial losses YoY since covid with NZ rugby facing a $60m shortfall next year and stadiums struggling to sell out for international games. Don't be fooled, Rugby is struggling, it's not a country issue.
You're also confusing the performance of individual teams for the benefits of a countries participation. SAs rugby has benefited immensely from the URC.
Comparatively vs SR SA rugby is in a far better situation. More revenue from sponsors, more control and assurance over the revenue they generate, increased fan base and more opportunities for players and teams.
But, Donald said a great deal more than that. He suggested Barrett would deteriorate because he wouldn’t be getting any high class rugby compared to staying in SRP, and that the top NH teams would struggle in SRP.
That as ignorant nonsense.
It is that sort of thinking by Donald , which is why NZ and super rugby is lagging behind. No evolution and complete denial on where they are and how to rectify the issues at hand.
Half way through reading this, I thought this sounds a lot like ben smith. Scrolled to the top, saw it was and did not care to further read through his garbage. Don’t let an idiot make you true Rugby lovers squabble like this. That’s his only objective.
I think Donald was partially right. The NZ SRP squads have a higher density of high class players, the squads are smaller as they have fewer games to play. When they start to stack up injuries the quality starts to drop off.
There are a lot of bit part ex Super Rugby players starting in the URC (even internationally), Josh Mckay and Taine Plumbtree come to mind. Blair Murray wasn't even in a Super Rugby squad.
The Top 14 is by far the strongest league.
Harry Potter struggled to start for Leicester, and many have him nailed on for the Wallabies. Tom Savage couldn’t get a contract in England towards the end of his time there, he’s captained MP a few times. Patchell couldn’t even secure a contract in Wales, I switch my TV on last year and he’s pitched up as fly half for the Highlanders.
Some (not all) of the NZ SRP squads may well have a higher density of top class players, than most teams in Europe, but I’m not sure how that leads to more top class rugby games for Barrett, for example, which was Donald’s point.
5 or 6 top class games in the SRP is what Barrett will get for Leinster.
Wes Goosen another yesterday
Urc is not short on entertainment either. Been great games this year to watch.
Remember French clubs literally buy their teams, it’s a foreign domestic league. With the Super rugby and premiership, it’s simply a matter of numbers coming through the systems. Only South African can compete on that level. Every other URC team except Leinster, who prop-up the rest of the Irish teams. Do not produce enough quality players (low turnover). So, it’s ridiculous to compare like for like. But it's important to understand, that every team in the URC adds to the league. We've seen it this year. Zebre are operating on a shoestring and have played well at times, because they have a great coach. URC, need growth. Again I favour a draft system of some kind. URC. Probably be good for Super rugby also, in a limited way.
My my how the mighty has fallen. As a Saffa I agree that the URC is low rated rugby. I rate it in the following order.
Top14
ERC
EPL
Super rugby
URC
Japan
That being said. Who cares? Follow the rugby you like. Just interesting to note past All Black players now trying to claim best local competition because they no longer, for some time now, can claim best test team in the world.
They don’t claim we are the best team because we aren’t that could change quickly and either way ABs still at the pointy end of all levels of rugby the competition…so SR rugby trumpet blowing is a bit of a Tracy to everyone telling us how our comp is Rubbish and our game is declining to once was now that’s rubbish
The URC teams play poorly in Europe and that is in part because of money. They dont have the financial power that other clubs in Europe have especially the French Clubs. They also struggle to attract international talent and build squad depth. This was the case even before the SA teams arrived. The URC is weaker than the Top 14 but so is every league. The top 14 has won the Champions cup for several years in a row now and that may not change this year either. The premiership has not provided a finalist for several years except for now. I would say the URC is on a par with the Premiership at the moment but behind the top 14. Ofcourse we are only talking about the top 8 to 10 clubs in the URC here and maybe not those all the way down to 16 however nobody can deny the strides and improvements all sides across the URC has made in the last few years. This is proven by the fact that URC clubs routinely do well in the Challenge cup even winning it last year showing the improvements in standard of the bottom clubs. For the URC its a case of improving year on year and the standards are improving and the fans know it. Thats why attendences, viewership and engagement have improved massively in the last 5 years. Comparing the URC to Super Rugby and saying the standard is much lower is folly though. SR teams do not play in Europe and cannot compare themselves to European teams. They dont play in the same conditions with the same referees or in the same context. You cannot compare. SR must look at its own failings. The reality is it is a competition propped up by players from the 2nd, 8th, 9th and below ranked teams. We are not even talking about the best players from these nations as many of them are choosing deals abroad. At the end of this years comp several NZ and Aus stars will leave and its the same every year with fewer returning. How can you call yourself the best when you dont even have the best playing in your league? SR cannot gauge its standard because it does not even compete in multinational tourneys like the Champions Cup. As far as I am concerned SR and those who punt it hard like Stephen Donald and Ben Smith are just blowing their own horn shouting as loud as they can that they are the best when in fact they are just punting a second rate regional pacific tournament that thinks way more if itself than it should.
NZ rugby has no money either but manages to put out teams at the pointy end of any level of rugby u say u cannot compare leagues but then say SR is second rate…to what? Thought u can’t compare ….an u can’t not till they play each at full strength and any of the top 4 kiwi sides can go with anyone in the world with Brumbies not far behind and others closing the gap, Beaver probaly said it because people everywhere been telling us down under ya comp is rubbish ABs are sliding down a slope of no SA teams ya play is outdated it’s touch rugby defense optional pick overseas yadda yadda yadda in fact so much vitriol for Beaver reckon he might have struck a nerve a little nagging aching niggle it’sy bitsy truth
They’ve gone from saying that SH competitions are superior to NH ones to singling out the URC. Anyone who watched the two games yesterday between Hurricanes and Chief and then between Leinster and Saints could not notice how much the NZ franchises have deteriorated. The first two Chief’s tries were through non existent tackling - three missed tackles for the first and another two for the second. Neither of those two teams would live with either Leinster or Saints.
Exactly!!!!