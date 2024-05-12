Jake White: 'I’m sort of happy and sad – I know it sounds weird'
Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White admitted that his team’s United Rugby Championship home play-off mission has become difficult, but certainly not impossible.
The Bulls recorded a crucial 40-34 win over table-topping Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
The Pretoria franchise headed into the Round 16 contest needing a bonus-point win to keep them in contention for the top four play-off spot – which they accomplished.
However, they failed to deny Glasgow Warriors two losing bonus points. A feat that did not sit well with Bulls boss Jake White.
Leading 37-10 after three quarters, the Bulls looked to have locked in the match thanks to tries by Armand van der Merwe, Cameron Hanekom, Elrich Louw and Canan Moodie.
However, a lack of composure in the closing stages saw Franco Smith’s Glasgow instigate a comeback at Loftus.
Tries by wings Kyle Steyn and Sebastian Cancelliere, as well as replacement Duncan Weir, narrowed the gap to six points (31-37) going into the final 10 minutes.
“I’m sort of happy and sad – I know it sounds weird,” White said after the match at Loftus.
“For 60 minutes we were outstanding, probably some of the best rugby we played in a long time.
“Defensively we had their number, I just think we got naïve in the end with our plays.
“We started kicking contestables when we had the game set and match. Instead of kicking out, we give them line outs; giving them the ball at the halfway line and that is what they wanted.
“The intercept as well, we didn’t need to play there. I sort of hate myself for saying this but we should have been conservative at the backend of the game.
“It is one of those challenges that we have. We are such a good attacking team, but I don’t want to be too hard on my team.
“But it is a good example of when we got to have leadership on the field to call what we want to try and execute.
“It is interesting. Now I sort of challenge the leadership and on Monday we will go through different scenarios where we can create a game plan and theory where everyone is on board.
“There is no right or wrong, we just want all the players to be on the same page.”
The South Africans are currently fourth with 56 points while the Warriors are at the summit with 60 points.
Leinster are second with 59 and defending champions Munster are third with 58.
And with just two rounds remaining before play-offs, a top-four finish seems destined for the Bulls.
However, it is the top two finish that will be a challenge as White’s men face two challenging fixtures.
The Bulls host Benetton next week before an away fixture against Sharks in Durban on June 1.
“The two losing bonus points for Glasgow makes it difficult for us,” White said when asked about his team’s home play-offs state.
“If they got nothing today [Saturday], numerically there would have been an opportunity and it would have been easier.
“They [have a game against] Zebre, and I’m not knocking the Italian team. But in the last three years, they have struggled as a franchise.
“Therefore that could be a win for them [Glasgow] and five points, while we will have to face the Sharks, who might be Challenge Cup champions by then.
“[Our other fixture is] Benetton, who had our number a couple of years ago in the Rainbow Cup Final. A lot of those players play for Italy and won a couple of games in the Six Nations.
“So, I don’t for one minute think we have done enough.
“We have to make sure that we are playing our best rugby by the time we get to the backend of the competition and that is now.”
Comments on RugbyPass
“Ou Lem” leading that ‘98 team to a 13-3 victory was the stuff of legend! Especially since we hadn’t beaten them for many years. 10/12/13 combo of Honiball, Pieter Muller & Andre Snyman were tough as nails! I remember screaming my head off in the early hours of the morning & my brother hitting a hole through one of the bedroom doors🤭😂1 Go to comments
Whatever about 2017 - it's seven years ago and irrelevant now. In 2021 New Zealand needed a numerical advantage for 75% of the game and what was then the largest home advantage crowd in the history of the sport in order to just _barely_ beat England.3 Go to comments
Both cards were harsh. Yet again highlighting rugby's inconsistencies and the absurd effect of cards2 Go to comments
Excellent game management in the last 15 or so minutes to close it out. Aussie got a bit panicky.2 Go to comments
While all this is going on… I’ve been thinking more about the NFL draft system and how to make the commercial elements of the game more sustainable for SA teams who precariously live on the fringe of these developments. SA teams play in Europe now, and are welcome, because there’s a novelty to it. SA certainly doesn’t bring the bucks (like a Japan would to SR) but they bring eyes to it. But if they don’t perform (because they don’t have the money like the big clubs) - it’s easy come easy go… I think there is an element of strategic drafting going on in SA. Where the best players (assets) are sort of distributed amongst the major teams. It’s why we’re seeing Moodie at the Bulls for example and not at his homegrown Western Province. 20-30 years ago, it was all about playing for your province of birth. That has clearly changed in the modern era. Maybe Moodie couldn’t stay in the cape because at the time the Stormers were broke? Or had too many good players to fit him in? Kistchoff’s sabbatical to Ireland and back had financial benefits. Now they can afford him again (I would guess). What I am getting at is - I think SA Rugby needs to have a very strong strategy around how teams equitably share good youth players out of the youth structures. That is SA’s strong point - a good supply of good players out of our schools and varsities. It doesn’t need to be the spectacle we see out of the states, but a system where SA teams and SA rugby decide on where to draft youth, how to fund this and how to make it that it were possible for a team like the Cheetahs (for example) to end up with a team of young stars and win! This is the investment and thinking that needs to be happening at grassroots to sustain the monster meanwhile being created at the top.71 Go to comments
Great win - but very poor officiating yet again. Even the Aussie commentators slammed the YC decisions.1 Go to comments
The game where it felt like RSA was going to lose the most was the England game in my view. Heart in throat after the Farrell drop-goal…Amazing that the boks overcame 3 times in a row…not likely to be repeated ever in my view Also the boys looked emotionally spent in the England game in the 1st half That said, why was World Rugby and Beaumont allowed to stack the pools in England’s favour? Toughest opponents on that side of the draw were Fiji, Argentina (implode central) and Auckland Girls 2nd team50 Go to comments
Online trolls - the only ppl who the Crusaders can beat2 Go to comments
Definitely some greater nous by the Walleroos and it will take a bit of time for Jo Yapp to have a lasting affect. Canada are a forward dominated physical team and only the top 3 teams can match them, though not so sure about BF’s forwards. Many of Canada’s forwards earn their living in the English PWR, the breeding ground for the Red Roses amazing strength in depth. The next PAC4 matches will be interesting.1 Go to comments
Is the Club World Cup and the World League, in combination, going to make or break world Rugby? I personally think it’s too much. Established tournaments and competitions’s significance is going to be drowned out by “the new shiney Mall built just down the street”.71 Go to comments
Loved Carr‘s post match interview. “No, I don’t think so Jean. But thank you.” Good kid. Louw a certain feature for the Boks this year.1 Go to comments
“Where is the challenge to Leinster, Toulouse and La Rochelle likely to come from in future?” Racing 92 ? This has not been a good season for them this year, but they have a very strong squad……players like Woki, Nyakane, Kolisi, Le Roux, Lauret(these two older now), Le Garrec, Fickou, Tuisova, Arundell. With the addition next year of Owen Farrell, that is some firepower to mount a serious challenge ? And with Stuart Lancaster having a year under his belt, things should go better. Northampton will be a year wiser, more streetwise too. And I would expect one or two of the South African sides to mount a more serious challenge, but that would depend on keeping more players at home71 Go to comments
Wow, have to go but can’t leave without saying these thoughts. And carlos might jump in here, but going through the repercussions I had the thought that sole nation representatives would see this tournament as a huge boon. The prestige alone by provide a huge incentive for nations like Argentina to place a fully international club side into one of these tournaments (namely Super Rugby). I don’t know about the money side but if a team like the Jaguares was on the fence about returning I could see this entry as deciding the deal (at least for make up of that side with its eligibility criteria etc). Same goes for Fiji, and the Drua, if there can be found money to invest in bringing more internationals into the side. It’s great work from those involved in European rugby to sacrifice their finals, or more accurately, to open there finals upto 8 other world teams. It creates a great niche and can be used by other parties to add further improvements to the game. Huge change from the way things in the past have stalled. I did not even know that about the French game. Can we not then, for all the posters out there that don’t want to follow NZ and make the game more aerobic, now make a clear decision around with more injuries occur the more tired an athlete is? If France doesn’t have less injuries, then that puts paid to that complaint, and we just need to find out if it is actually more dangerous having ‘bigger’ athletes or not. How long have they had this rule?71 Go to comments
Haha he does the exact opposite of what you’d expect any receiver to do, Brilliant!2 Go to comments
well the favourites dont always win and let scott robertson chose his number 84 Go to comments
thats great for cam miller and the highlanders the crusaders have got problems within there systems that were proberly covered up astheywere winning when scott robertson was in charge2 Go to comments
The last time Plumtree coached the sharks they sucked the same when with the hurricanes now back with the shark Springboro. They still have no game plan1 Go to comments
an impressive nail biting win for the Blues...but for mine the losing of the game sits with Isaia Walker-Leawere who fumbled balls from kick offs, broken play and then stripped of the ball by Sam Nock in the final minute…4 Go to comments
All of the Moderna law changes have been to slow the game down, playing into the hands of SA and the north. Incentivising boring, negative rugby. Brilliant changes. Speed up the game.29 Go to comments
Imagine you kick to the lineout, they give away a free kick, you have a great chance at a scrum, sorry sir you have to tap and go. Ridiculous29 Go to comments