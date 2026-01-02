Dragons burn Scarlets as URC roll gathers momentum
Dragons overcame Scarlets 28-5 in their United Rugby Championship basement battle to rise five places in the table to 10th.
Tries from Tinus de Beer, Oli Burrows, David Richards and George Roberts gave Dragons a bonus-point victory over their Welsh rivals.
Ellis Mee provided Scarlets’ solitary response when the Wales wing wriggled over to make the score 7-5 at half-time.
Dragons pulled away after the break as bottom-placed Scarlets paid for their indiscipline at Rodney Parade.
Harvey Cuckson spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin in the first half for a no-arms tackle, and fellow lock forward Max Douglas had his yellow card straight after the restart upgraded to a 20-minute red.
Dragons failed to win a game in 2025 until beating Lyon in the Challenge Cup on December 14, but the Newport-based side have now won two of their last three URC fixtures.
