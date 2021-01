12:55pm, 04 January 2021

Gloucester lock Ed Slater and Sale number eight Daniel Du Preez have been cited following Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match at Kingsholm.

Slater has been charged with dangerous play in a ruck or maul and Du Preez for striking with the shoulder in the Sharks’ 22-19 victory.

Both forwards will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday evening.