Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Tributes flood in following Henley Hawks tragedy

By Paul Smith
Henley Hawks (Credit: National League Rugby)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Tributes to Henley Hawks second row Dave Hyde are flooding in following his tragic death on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lock was taken to hospital by air ambulance having collapsed in the changing room following the Oxfordshire club’s opening day National Two South defeat against Old Albanian.

A statement issued by Henley chairman Chris Nixon said: “Dave was a gentle giant, strong family man, great friend to many and a much loved and highly-respected member of our club.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Matt Dawson and Mike Brown reminisce

“Our thoughts go out to his wife Katherine, his young son, close family and all his friends within our club.

“He will be so greatly missed.”

Tributes included a Twitter post from the sport’s governing body in England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s opponents Old Albanian added that as part of the rugby family “if we can offer any support we will be delighted to do so.”

Hyde began his career with Oxfordshire junior club Witney who paid a fulsome tribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

And former England international Duncan Bell added his voice.

As did England’s fourth most capped women’s international.

Clubs across the length and breadth of England have taken to Twitter to voice their support for Henley plus the second row’s friends and family. Typical of these was the post from former Wales forward Phil Davies.

Who will make the most of Aaron Smith’s All Blacks absence? The next month looms as a crucial time for TJ Perenara and Brad Weber to prove their starting pedigree. Tom Vinicombe Why the 2021 edition of Bledisloe III is a different beast Far from a dead rubber, the third Bledisloe test will be a key match for the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Mental battle the biggest danger for weary All Blacks After a period of uncertainty, the All Blacks now face a challenge of the mind as much the body. Justin Marshall Springboks’ not-so-secret weapon a huge test for All Blacks When the All Blacks and Springboks clash, the lineout could decide who emerges victorious. Nick Bishop Unprecedented All Blacks tour will separate boys from men The All Blacks are now engaging in one of the biggest tours of the modern era. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes flood in following Henley Hawks tragedy

Search