Tributes flood in following Henley Hawks tragedy
Tributes to Henley Hawks second row Dave Hyde are flooding in following his tragic death on Saturday evening.
The lock was taken to hospital by air ambulance having collapsed in the changing room following the Oxfordshire club’s opening day National Two South defeat against Old Albanian.
A statement issued by Henley chairman Chris Nixon said: “Dave was a gentle giant, strong family man, great friend to many and a much loved and highly-respected member of our club.
“Our thoughts go out to his wife Katherine, his young son, close family and all his friends within our club.
“He will be so greatly missed.”
Tributes included a Twitter post from the sport’s governing body in England.
All our thoughts are with David’s family, friends and everyone @HenleyHawks. https://t.co/LmzJj2qlAz
— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 5, 2021
Saturday’s opponents Old Albanian added that as part of the rugby family “if we can offer any support we will be delighted to do so.”
Deepest condolences from everybody at Woollams to all those at @HenleyHawks and the friends and family of David Hyde who very sadly passed away last night after our game at Dry Leas! Rest In Peace David!
— Old Albanian RFC (@Old_AlbanianRFC) September 5, 2021
Hyde began his career with Oxfordshire junior club Witney who paid a fulsome tribute.
It’s with incredible sadness that we notify you of the tragic loss of former player,Dave Hyde,who collapsed after his game for Henley yesterday. He passed away last night in hospital. All our love & thoughts are with his wife Katherine, his son Tore, & all his family & friends ?? pic.twitter.com/cB1zPGuqBx
— Witney RFC (@WitneyRFC) September 5, 2021
And former England international Duncan Bell added his voice.
Condolences to the family of David Hyde and the rugby fraternity at @HenleyHawks
Shocking news to wake up to.
— Duncan Bell (@duncanbell3) September 5, 2021
As did England’s fourth most capped women’s international.
Sad news coming from my first rugby club…
Sending love to David Hyde's family and everyone at @HenleyHawks
? https://t.co/XIMLaTgpLb
— Tamara Taylor (@Timmytammy8) September 5, 2021
Clubs across the length and breadth of England have taken to Twitter to voice their support for Henley plus the second row’s friends and family. Typical of these was the post from former Wales forward Phil Davies.
Thoughts and prayers to David Hydes family , friends and @HenleyHawks at this time ??? from all @LeedsTykes God bless ??#Sincerecondolances
— Phil Davies (@phildaviesrugby) September 6, 2021
