Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

Tonga coach and ex-Wallaby Toutai Kefu fighting for life after stabbing

By Sam Smith
Toutai Kefu. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Tonga head coach and former Wallabies great Toutai Kefu is reportedly fighting for his life after being stabbed while defending his family during a home invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kefu and his family were at home when three people broke into his Brisbane home at 3am on Monday.

According to Channel 7, the 47-year-old was reportedly stabbed in the stomach after a brawl erupted and was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with abdominal wounds.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Australia schoolboy rugby is back | The Season | Series 8 | Trailer

Kefu’s wife, who suffered an arm injury, son, who suffered lacerations to his back and abdominals, and daughter, who suffered a hand injury, were also taken to hospital.

Neighbours were reportedly woken by the incident and rushed to the scene, managing to hold down one of the alleged offenders, who was arrested at the scene.

Channel 7 reports that the other two offenders remain at large.

Kefu is a Wallabies icon, having played 60 tests for Australia between 1997 and 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1999, he was part of the Wallabies squad that won that year’s World Cup in Wales, and scored a memorable match-winning try to defeat the All Blacks in the 2001 Bledisloe Cup series.

After hanging up his boots, Kefu moved into coaching, and he currently stands as head coach of Tonga, a position he has held since 2016.

Kefu was most recently involved with ‘Ikale Tahi as recently as last month, as the Tongan national side played the All Blacks, Manu Samoa and the Cook Islands in successive weeks across New Zealand throughout July.

Their matches against Manu Samoa and the Cook Islands acted as World Cup qualification matches, with Tonga qualifying for the Asia-Pacific play-off tie against either South Korea, Hong Kong or Malaysia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner of that fixture will qualify for Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and Europe 2 at the 2023 World Cup in France.

The game-defining war between All Blacks and Springboks High-risk and low-risk rugby will go head to head when the Springboks and All Blacks clash in 2021. Gregor Paul Advantage All Blacks but plenty of room for improvement There's plenty of areas the All Blacks will be targeting for improvement ahead of Bledisloe II. Patrick McKendry World Rugby must protect the mental health of referees As with any other professional athletes, rugby referees are increasingly coming under attack. Gregor Paul All Blacks dream not over for Japan-bound Brett Cameron Brett Cameron's surprise call-up to the All Blacks in 2018 was just the start of his rugby odyssey. Tom Vinicombe The All Blacks have evolved ahead of the Bledisloe Cup Analysis: There are already signs that the All Blacks are changing the way they play the game in 2021. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

Tonga coach and ex-Wallaby Toutai Kefu fighting for life after stabbing

Search