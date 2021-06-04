50-cap England back row Tom Wood signs on for more year with Saints

12:45pm, 04 June 2021

Former England back row Tom Wood has extended his stay at Franklins Gardens, with Northampton revealing the 34-year-old is signing on for another season.

Wood has turned out 226 times to date for the Saints since making his debut 11 seasons ago – scoring 21 tries along the way.

Born in Coventry, Wood has has enjoyed a storied career at the club. He joined Saints’ revered ‘200 club’ in 2019 and has claimed Gallagher Premiership (2014), European Challenge Cup (2014), Premiership Rugby Cup (2019), and Premiership Player of the Season (2011) titles during his tenure at the Club, as well as helping Saints reach the Heineken Cup final in 2011.

But Wood is only looking forwards and has his sights firmly set on achieving more success within a young and ever-improving Northampton playing group.

“It’s awesome to be staying on at Saints,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed being a part of this group, and emotionally speaking the Club is such a big part of my life, so to be given this opportunity is a huge privilege.

“I’ve only ever wanted to stay around as long as I am able to fulfil my role as a player; I only want to be here if I am competing, giving my best on matchday and in training each week. So, it’s really important to me that I am in genuine contention for a starting spot – that’s been the case this year, so I hope to continue that moving forwards.”

Capable of playing across all three back row positions, Wood amassed 50 caps for England during his time at the club; appearing at two Rugby World Cups, captaining his country on three occasions, and helping the Red Rose to a Six Nations triumph in 2017.

Saints’ Director of Rugby, Chris Boyd, said: “Woody brings a massive amount of experience and leadership to our group, and you absolutely can’t underestimate the contributions he has made on the field this season – he’s played very well.

“He still feels like he is mentally and physically capable of making a big contribution next season, and is a great lieutenant for Alex Waller and Lewis Ludlam around the place.

“In any organisation – elite sport or otherwise – it is so important to have people within that are deeply, emotionally connected to that organisation.

“Woody’s that sort of guy; he was never looking to play his rugby anywhere else, and while he’s well set-up for his post-rugby life whenever his retirement comes, he’s not ready to hang up his boots just yet which is great news for Northampton Saints.”

