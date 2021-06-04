Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

50-cap England back row Tom Wood signs on for more year with Saints

By Sam Smith
Tom Wood /PA

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Former England back row Tom Wood has extended his stay at Franklins Gardens, with Northampton revealing the 34-year-old is signing on for another season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood has turned out 226 times to date for the Saints since making his debut 11 seasons ago – scoring 21 tries along the way.

Born in Coventry, Wood has has enjoyed a storied career at the club.  He joined Saints’ revered ‘200 club’ in 2019 and has claimed Gallagher Premiership (2014), European Challenge Cup (2014), Premiership Rugby Cup (2019), and Premiership Player of the Season (2011) titles during his tenure at the Club, as well as helping Saints reach the Heineken Cup final in 2011.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

But Wood is only looking forwards and has his sights firmly set on achieving more success within a young and ever-improving Northampton playing group.

“It’s awesome to be staying on at Saints,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed being a part of this group, and emotionally speaking the Club is such a big part of my life, so to be given this opportunity is a huge privilege.

“I’ve only ever wanted to stay around as long as I am able to fulfil my role as a player; I only want to be here if I am competing, giving my best on matchday and in training each week. So, it’s really important to me that I am in genuine contention for a starting spot – that’s been the case this year, so I hope to continue that moving forwards.”

Capable of playing across all three back row positions, Wood amassed 50 caps for England during his time at the club; appearing at two Rugby World Cups, captaining his country on three occasions, and helping the Red Rose to a Six Nations triumph in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saints’ Director of Rugby, Chris Boyd, said: “Woody brings a massive amount of experience and leadership to our group, and you absolutely can’t underestimate the contributions he has made on the field this season – he’s played very well.

“He still feels like he is mentally and physically capable of making a big contribution next season, and is a great lieutenant for Alex Waller and Lewis Ludlam around the place.

“In any organisation – elite sport or otherwise – it is so important to have people within that are deeply, emotionally connected to that organisation.

“Woody’s that sort of guy; he was never looking to play his rugby anywhere else, and while he’s well set-up for his post-rugby life whenever his retirement comes, he’s not ready to hang up his boots just yet which is great news for Northampton Saints.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul The big ask Will Genia believes that there has to be a place in the domestic calendar for Trans-Tasman rugby. Will Genia Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

50-cap England back row Tom Wood signs on for more year with Saints

Search