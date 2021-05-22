11:15am, 22 May 2021

Tim Swiel kicked a late winning penalty for the second week running as the Stormers edged out the Sharks 25-22 in a tense PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA clash in Durban.

The Sharks had opened up an early 10-0 lead after an Ox Nche try, but the Stormers hit back to lead after a brace of touchdowns from Edwill Van Der Merwe.

The visitors increased their advantage as Pieter-Steph Du Toit crossed early in the second half, but the Sharks were not finished.

Yaw Penxe responded and Aphelele Fassi also went over to put the Sharks back in front.

The closing stages of a rain-hit contest were scrappy, but two penalties from Swiel proved decisive, with the replacement fly-half having also clinched a narrow victory for his side at the Lions last time out.