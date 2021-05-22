    Tim Swiel kicked a late winning penalty for the second week running as the Stormers edged out the Sharks 25-22 in a tense PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA clash in Durban.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Sharks had opened up an early 10-0 lead after an Ox Nche try, but the Stormers hit back to lead after a brace of touchdowns from Edwill Van Der Merwe.

    The visitors increased their advantage as Pieter-Steph Du Toit crossed early in the second half, but the Sharks were not finished.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    Yaw Penxe responded and Aphelele Fassi also went over to put the Sharks back in front.

    The closing stages of a rain-hit contest were scrappy, but two penalties from Swiel proved decisive, with the replacement fly-half having also clinched a narrow victory for his side at the Lions last time out.

    Shifting tides Samoa haven't played a test match since 2019 but there's plenty to look forward to for the island nation. Tom Vinicombe Pacific scapegoat July's test series between the All Blacks and the Pacific Island sides has some all-too-familiar problems. Michael Pulman Balancing the books Like it or not, rugby has been cast, headfirst, into a new financial landscape where it will either thrive or wither Sam Peters The L word Employees wouldn't normally have a say in how a business is run, but professional sport is a different beast. Gregor Paul Running before walking Bonus points could decide the Trans-Tasman finalists but shouldn't be chased at the expense of a win. Tom Vinicombe

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now