2:24pm, 11 February 2021

Three Gallagher Premiership players have been given suspensions after they were found to have breached UK government covid protocols.

The suspensions come just a week after Wales winger Josh Adams was banned after attending a gender reveal party, breaching the WRU’s protocols. In this case it seems that two players visited a third player’s home.

An RFU statement reads: “Wasps’ Gabriel Oghre and Bath Rugby players Jonathan Joseph and Elliott Stooke all appeared before an online independent panel last night (Wednesday 10 February 2021).

“They were charged with breaching RFU Rule 5.12 (conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and/or game). This was for off-field infringements of the Government’s National Covid-19 Rules and related to mixing of multiple households, with two players travelling to visit the third.

“Both clubs did their own detailed investigation into the breaches and took their own disciplinary action against the three players.

“All three players accepted the charges. Joseph was given a two week suspension, while Oghre and Stooke were given a three week suspension by the independent disciplinary panel comprising Ian Unsworth QC (chair) with Dr Julian Morris and Olly Kohn.”

Joseph is free to play again on 16 February 2021. Oghre and Stooke are free to play again on 23 February 2021.

Bath fined and suspended both Stooke and Joseph. According to Bath, Stooke drove home a member of another household at the end of the evening and was issued a further sanction by the club disciplinary committee and he received community service and a ‘formal written warning’ from the club.

Wasp released the following statement: “Wasps are aware of a breach of Covid-19 regulations by one of our players, Gabriel Oghre. The club were extremely disappointed to learn of this incident, particularly as we regularly remind all players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibility to set an example by adhering to them.

“A club investigation has already taken place and this matter has been dealt with internally.”

Updated: 20.12, Thursday, 11 February