'This is a big test': Will Jordan ready for Koroibete challenge

One of the only changes to the All Blacks starting line-up, Will Jordan was named by Ian Foster to take the place of Sevu Reece on the right wing for Saturday’s second Bledisloe test at Eden Park.

In a back reshuffle, Rieko Ioane moves from the left wing into centre to replace the injured Anton Lienert-Brown, while Reece moves to the left wing making way for Jordan in the run-on side.

Despite not being on the pitch last week due to his hamstring not being 100 per cent, Jordan was keen to make amends for the lacklustre start and finish of last week’s game which saw the All Blacks below their best during those key periods.

“There is plenty to build on from last week, I think the boys were a bit disappointed with how we started and finished the game, so that’s been a big focus for us this week,” Jordan said.

“Making sure we come out of the gates with a high skillset, also a little bit of continuity as well.

“It was reasonably frustrating not being able to play last week but in hindsight it was probably the right decision by Foz, just to give the hamstring another week to be right.

“I think the key thing for me is to go out there and not be too keen and try do it all right out of the gate. Just stay within my role and having a high work rate is something I like to do, so I’ll try sniff around for a few touches but within that just stay within the system and do the basics well.”

Jordan will come up against returning Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete after the star was stood down for off-field indiscretions, who will present a handful in his defence with his power running and top-end speed.

Also known for having aggressive defence, Jordan will have one-eye looking out the corner for the Wallabies left wing but expects he may have to do the same to keep him in check.

“He’ll be pretty determined to go out there and have a strong performance after what happened a couple of weeks ago,” he said of the match-up with Koroibete.

“He’s been a strong player on the international scene for the last couple of years, pretty powerful ball runner. So I’ll probably be looking to get up and cut down his time and space.

The Crusaders outside back scored five tries on the wing against Tonga in July, and the All Blacks head coach has backed him to continue his strong season against the Wallabies by running fast and tackling well.

“He’s trained well, he had a very good July series and he was hampered with injuries last year so he didn’t really get a lot of opportunity last year but had a strong season so far,” Foster said.

“This is a big test but he’s ready. He’s confident and we really just want him to run fast, tackle well.”