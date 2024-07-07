Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 31
FT
U20
33 - 25
FT
24 - 44
FT
25 - 26
FT
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
25 - 30
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
Wednesday
13:00
International

The ‘slow poison’ that Rassie Erasmus loved about his Springboks

By Liam Heagney
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus (centte back) celebrates after winger Cheslin Kolbe (unseen) scored against Ireland (Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images)

Rassie Erasmus has insisted that his 50th-minute decision to send on all six replacement forwards in one substitution in Pretoria wasn’t a negative reaction to how the Springboks had been playing until that point against Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kwagga Smith from the starting pack remained on the field with the match delicately poised at 13-8 in favour of the home at Loftus Versfeld.

Gerhard Steenekamp, Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, RG Snyman and Marco van Staden were all introduced off the bench, replacing Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert and skipper Siya Kolisi and the sight of six players going on and coming off at the same time ignited a huge cheer in the home support.

Video Spacer

Andy Farrell talks about the tour and Rassie’s social media posts

Video Spacer

Andy Farrell talks about the tour and Rassie’s social media posts

It took a while for the so-called bomb squad to make its impact felt in the 27-20 success, but the power it generated in a 77th-minute scrum five metres out from the line buckled the Irish pack and led to referee Luke Pearce running to the posts to award a penalty try and yellow card hooker Ronan Kelleher.

Asked if he was unhappy with starting forwards he took off, Erasmus said: “No. We really loved what we were seeing. We always struggle in the lineouts against Ireland, and I thought the starting pack was brilliant. I thought Siya was brilliant but it doesn’t help you pick a six-two.

“Ireland is a team that when your tight forwards gets tired, they exploit that really well and I thought that last pushover scrum was a testament that it does work poisoningly when they got those injuries with the hooker and so on.

“I don’t think it is risky if you leave two guys on the bench but it certainly lifts the pack of forwards. We could maybe have left Siya play on a little bit more but then we also want to grow the squad as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A guy like Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) experiencing the No2 team in the world and what they bring the intensity, I thought he did well the last nine, eight minutes. Salmaan (Moerat) jumping against guys like the Irish have. It’s tough to say we are trying to build squad depth while trying to win Test matches. Overall, goal achieved but definitely far from perfect.”

With Tony Brown now the attack coach, Kolisi was seen in the wider channels looking to run onto the attacking ball. Having the captain increase his ball-carrying is a tactic the Springboks want to nurture.

“I have known Siya since he was 18,” continued Erasmus. “We don’t play with an openside flanker and a blindside flanker. He has always been a great runner of the ball and I think we under-utilised him there.

“At the moment Siya has a specific role, he does it really well. And Pieter-Steph, he has always been solid for us the last two, three, five years. But again that ball has to go through a pack of forwards getting ball out with Ireland really contesting well at the breakdowns and then it has to go through 10 and 12’s hands to get to them eventually.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will change from game to game and Ireland will work out what we tried to do tonight and they will work out what we tried to do tonight. It’s certainly something we hope would come off.”

Related

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Despite knocking around at altitude for over a week, Ireland were flat for far too long a stretch on the high veldt while South Africa were imprecise in a good chunk of what they tried to do, showing signs of a team playing its first match in nine months and with a raft of new assistant coaches involved.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

2

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

3

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

4

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

5

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

6

Scott Roberston lifts lids on benching Beauden Barrett

7

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

8

Fissler Confidential: Deal lined up for Willis as Bok eyes Prem move

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

FEATURE

Scotland fly under the radar on voyage of discovery

Away from the bright lights of Southern Hemisphere heavyweights, Gregor Townsend has time to widen his talent pool in the Test arena

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Lloyd 2 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Ireland isn't 2 we are All Black's We beat them in the world cup 🍶🍵

4 Go to comments
D
Dan 22 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Indeed. Especially since Pearce & Whitehouse clearly did all the heavy lifting for the Boks to get an undeserved victory. Wayne Barnes must be so proud they’ve followed in his footsteps!

4 Go to comments
J
Jan 48 minutes ago
Blue Bulls vs Western Province | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Flippin sad to see Cobus Wiese in a bulls jersey. Thank you Zero Marais for chasing away another Bok in the making. *-hole.

1 Go to comments
J
Johann 57 minutes ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Bro don't come to Kings Park next week. They braai before, during and after the game. Lots of people walking around and smoke, noise and generally it has a very live rugby feel. That's typically why I watch at home. Live sport has other people that bother me too.

23 Go to comments
c
carlos 1 hours ago
Youthful France punish listless Argentina in Mendoza

We’ve been saying Pumas has the wrong coach. We’ve been right. Hopeless.

1 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Harsh on Lowe. Had a legit try chalked off. Gave the scoring pass for two other tries, both of them offloads in the tackle and both beauties. His team mates didn't cover back for him for the 2nd bok try when he kept the ball alive.

23 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

“You’ll make your own decision on whether he still had the ball in his right hand or whether the ball hit him as he threw it back into field and his foot was in touch” An easier decision is whether or not you should be trying to slap a loose ball in front of a player like Kolbe, especially when you know he will be chasing the kick.

54 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

“the most rousing Springbok pack moment was when Erasmus hooked six of the starting eight forwards” Another contender might be the Irish pack on roller skates that gave away the penalty try.

23 Go to comments
j
jacques 1 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

How the wheel have turned. 6 Years ago all my fellow South African supporters would have been up in arms about how the rugby world and just the world in general were against them if the roles were reversed on Saturday. We would be waiting for Rassie to release his video. Now that most of the calls go for us we don’t care. Rassie could not stop complaining when calls went against us and now he could not care less. SA supporters are like the ANC, they complain about looting unless they can partake in it, go figure.

23 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
The reason why Andy Farrell believes Ireland can level Test series

The Lowe call for the Kolbe try did not go against Lowe. It was in his favor, not against him. He was trying very hard to keep the ball in play, and the ref/TMO decided that he succeeded. It was brilliantly athletic, committed and focused. And it was close, but he managed to get it done. Thumbs up from the ref. Good job, Lowe. The problem is that keeping a loose ball in play when you have Kolbe prowling around is not the safest thing to do. So Irish commentators are now wishing that the call had gone against Lowe, which is fair enough. But it is a bit weird to go further and say that Lowe was unlucky to be ruled successful at something he tried so hard to pull off. You’d have to believe that in the tape review the conversation will sound more like “WTF - don’t do that”.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

“some brilliant moments but also some awful moments” - quite right.

4 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

The Healy illegal obstruction on Steenekamp was the reason for the clear running lane for the Kelleher inside pass, and for the resulting Murray try. Some other refs/TMOs would have disallowed the try and awarded a Bok penalty. It is true that Steenekamp should have read it better, and positioned himself between Healy and Kelleher (leaving Moerat to handle Healy if the pass went there). So it is a good call out on Steenekamp. But such clean defensive line breaks in the inside channels are always suspicious with defenses as organized as these. The TMO should have been carefully reviewing that inside pass immediately. Healy will claim that he was just running a receiver line, but you can tell by his eye and hand movements that his role was to block the defender. To state the obvious - the try also featured a two on one against Sacha. That was a direct result of the Arendse yellow card, with Le Roux positioned wide on the left rather than sweeping the back field.

21 Go to comments
j
jim 3 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Pretty fair and accurate comments I think

4 Go to comments
W
World 4 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

I wonder if Luke Pearce and Ben Whitehouse had a little wager at Paddy Power before the match.

54 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Lowe had a night to forget Liam? He was one few shining lights and bright spots in peoples hopes I would have thought. Do you mean Lowe would rather forget the game? This also isn’t the forum for you to complain about your set at the rugby. I don’t see Kwagga holding his spot, I think Roos will be given the jersey to provide more oomph.

23 Go to comments
M
MitchO 5 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

In Japan they have people walking around with kegs of beer as a backpack. Only need to leave your seat to go to the loo. They even have people walking around with hot tea and edible food. Very civilised

23 Go to comments
J
John 6 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Why is Kwagga so weak under the high ball?

23 Go to comments
k
keith 6 hours ago
Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

With 3 international referees monitoring South Africa v Ireland, why am I seeing the TMO getting involved so much.All the forward passes missed,collapsed scrums,neck rolls where does the TMO role begin and end?Officials need to step up and improve.It was a similar story in the WustraliavWales game.

6 Go to comments
B
Bob 7 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

I’m no expert in Rugby but the team looks like that from last year with the same problems. The lineout like last year was poor and goal kicking is under par with crucial points going astray. We were lucky to win. This team has the same problems again and they need to improve in these areas to be world beaters.

83 Go to comments
T
Toaster 7 hours ago
England statement: Call-up for uncapped prop Emmanuel Iyogun

After getting to grips with the weird Georgian refs penalties against the ABs in the early scrums where the crafty and experienced Marler wasn’t taking the hit, the ABs got on top Baxter who looks 12 did very well but having to play 65 odd it told in the end Stuart got crushed The ABs have two massive props in Tosi and Williams who are destructive who didn’t make the bench Maybe they will be held back for the Boks? We will need as much power as possible Hard luck Marler - top player and real funny bloke

6 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Series first Test
Search