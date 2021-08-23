The Season - Brisbane Boys College - Episode 1 - Series 8
As the memories of the 2019 season linger for the Brisbane Boys College rugby program, a new re-structured GPS competition awaits the 2020 First XV as they prepare for the most challenging year in recent history.
Pre-season gets underway despite a stuttering, pandemic affected launch, and the players and coaches soon realise that the promise of yesteryear counts for nothing in the Queensland GPS Rugby Premiership.
The Season - Brisbane Boys College | Episode 1 | Series 8
