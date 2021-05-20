5:47am, 20 May 2021

A RugbyPass survey to understand likely match attendance and match-viewing trends post-lockdown has revealed that fans in the UK are keener than ever before to attend a match. Fans outlined their desire for the live experience hadn’t diminished and they will be returning to stadiums in unprecedented numbers. The survey of 1,800 rugby fans across the UK uncovered that 89 per cent plan to attend more live games next season (2021/22) than in previous seasons.

The top reason cited for this was that they had missed the live sporting atmosphere and now felt safe attending matches in person. A massive 90 per cent of people surveyed planned to attend a live match after stadiums re-opened last Monday, with 76 per cent of those planning to attend a live rugby game within the first few weeks.

Sports fans in Wales were the most likely to attend a live game within the first week of stadiums re-opening, stating that they had missed the social aspect of attending live games. At the opposite end of the scale, Manchester residents were less likely to attend a live match in the first year of stadiums re-opening.

Interestingly, 72 per cent of people surveyed said that they felt comfortable attending an event at a stadium that was at full capacity with only 45 per cent stating they would do anything differently post-pandemic.

The survey also revealed that rugby fans plan to watch more rugby from home than they did pre-pandemic, taking the opportunity to watch games with their friends even if their teams aren’t playing.

RugbyPass CEO Neil Martin said: “It’s great to see that rugby fans across the UK are more engaged with the sport than ever before with individuals planning to watch more games than they did pre-pandemic, both at home and in stadiums. At RugbyPass, we aim to provide fans with the content they desire and with more people watching matches than ever before, we are committed to continuing to give fans access and opinion on all major competitions worldwide.”

Ex-Scotland international and current RugbyPass show presenter Jim Hamilton added: “Players have really missed playing in front of live crowds. Walking out at the beginning of a game to a crowd full of cheering fans gets you really fired up for the game. It’s a huge part of playing professional rugby. Fortunately, fans are showing a huge desire to watch live rugby and support their teams again. Fans make sport and are the heartbeat of any rugby club.”