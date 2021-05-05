7:23am, 05 May 2021

Wasps will no longer play at the Ricoh Arena as their Coventry-based Gallagher Premiership stadium will be known as the Coventry Building Society Arena for the next ten years following the conclusion of a stadium naming rights deal.

A Wasps club statement on the deal that sees them move on from the Ricoh sponsorship read: “The sponsorship by the UK’s second-largest building society, one of the country’s top ten best employers, underlines the organisation’s commitment to Coventry and the wider region, and its desire to put the Coventry name firmly on the national map.

“As part of the first change of name to the venue since it opened in 2005, the Coventry Building Society brand will be prominent inside and outside the venue, and the agreement will see the two organisations working together to develop and deliver programmes for the benefit of the wider local community.

“The Coventry-based venue is the home of Wasps Rugby and Wasps Netball – and the major sponsorship agreement comes as the venue prepares to welcome back Coventry City Football Club in August before hosting a Rugby League World Cup clash in October, as well as being part of Coventry UK City of Culture and next year’s Commonwealth Games.”

Wasps CEO Stephen Vaughan added: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Coventry Building Society as we embark on a hugely exciting period for the venue with the imminent return of Wasps and Coventry City supporters, along with the reopening of our conferencing, event facilities and hotel.

“This is far more than simply a naming rights deal – we absolutely had to ensure that we united with an organisation that shares our vision for the arena and our values around what we want to deliver in the wider community. Coventry Building Society’s plans underpin ours in so many ways, so the fit is really strong and we will put the arena and its fantastic facilities at the heart of our plans.

“Coventry Building Society, like our venue, has strong local roots and a national reach, and we are looking forward to supporting each other over the coming years. It is an exciting time for the venue and we are thrilled to be sharing it with such great people and an iconic business.”

Adam Benson, the Wasps chief commercial officer, said: “Coventry Building Society is the perfect fit as a new naming rights partner. They are committed to excellence in customer service, care passionately about the culture of their business.

“They understand the vital role they have to play in making a difference to the communities in which we live and work. These shared values will allow us to create a unique partnership for the benefit of everyone – members, supporters, customers, employees and local residents.”

