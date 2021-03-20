7:12am, 20 March 2021

It’s been a shrieked from the rooftops by Ireland fans for some time, and former England captain Chris Robshaw is in agreement: why isn’t John Cooney involved?

Despite excellent form for Ulster in the last two seasons, Cooney has been regularly overlooked by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell since he took over the reins in Dublin. The halfback was called into the Ireland squad as injury cover in February, but hasn’t been able to get anywhere near the team.

Writing in his column in TheXV.rugby, Robshaw, writing as a neutral, just can’t get over the omission.

“When I look at that squad, from a neutral’s perspective, I can’t quite believe John Cooney hasn’t been involved.

“We played against him in the Champions Cup and the skill and speed of the guy is something else. I know they’re going with Conor Murray and Jamison Gibson-Park but, for me, Cooney could give them that extra attacking dimension.

“The big decisions, of course, come down to their coach Andy Farrell. I know Andy well, he’s a man with real presence. What he’s achieved in both codes, especially rugby league, gives him instant respect but what you don’t see are the little touches behind the scenes.”

“When I became England captain back in 2012, we didn’t know each other but after the first huddle he said, ‘It’s all easy from now on, just play your game and do what you always do’. Before that, I was fretting thinking, ‘Shall I do this, shall I do that?’ but his words put me at ease. We never had long sit-down chats but he was always there, passing on bits of advice.”