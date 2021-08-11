Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

'The level you keep going to is pretty supreme': Hooper's tribute to Smith

By Sam Smith
Michael Hooper and Aaron Smith. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Whatever happens on the field, the Wallabies have once again shown that their off-field relationship with the All Blacks is as strong as ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the opening Bledisloe Cup match of the year, the All Blacks built a comfortable 33-8 lead before the Wallabies roared back into action late in the piece, scoring the final 17 points of the encounter.

Not since 1986 have Australia travelled to New Zealand and come out trumps in a match played at Eden Park and Saturday’s fixture proved no different, with the loss leaving the Wallabies staring down the barell of an 18th consecutive year of Bledisloe failures.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Who would win between the All Blacks and the Springboks?

Despite the disappointing result for the visiting side, however, the Wallabies still paid tribute to All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith after the match, who was playing in his 100th game for New Zealand.

In a video released by rugby.com.au on YouTube, Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is seen in the NZ changing sheds following the match presenting to Smith a framed image of the new centurion sprinting away from an Australian defender.

“It’s my privilege to present this to Aaron Smith tonight,” Hooper says, before addressing Smith directly.

“You’re joining a pretty illustrious crew of New Zealanders who have played 100 times for their country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just from a player’s point of view and our point of view, you’re someone who’s had challenges throughout your career but from zero games to 100 games, you keep improving and as a fellow athlete, the level that you keep going to is pretty supreme.

“101, you’re going to be a little bit better again. 102, we’re going to have to face you again and you’re going to be a little bit better.”

Hooper then again commends Smith before making a light-hearted joke at the halfback’s expense.

“It’s been fantastic playing against you. You’re outstanding, one of the best passers in the game – except for that little forward one tonight. We’ll see you this time next week and hopefully many more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooper, of course, is referring to the attempted pass by Smith to rampaging All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick in the lead-up to what appeared to be one of the best tries of the year – before the referees intervened and correctly ruled the pass forward.

The presentation highlighted the respect the Wallabies have for their test neighbours, despite whatever results unfurl on the field.

The All Blacks and Wallabies will again square off at Eden Park this weekend before playing a potential Bledisloe Cup decider in Perth on August 28.

The game-defining war between All Blacks and Springboks High-risk and low-risk rugby will go head to head when the Springboks and All Blacks clash in 2021. Gregor Paul Advantage All Blacks but plenty of room for improvement There's plenty of areas the All Blacks will be targeting for improvement ahead of Bledisloe II. Patrick McKendry World Rugby must protect the mental health of referees As with any other professional athletes, rugby referees are increasingly coming under attack. Gregor Paul All Blacks dream not over for Japan-bound Brett Cameron Brett Cameron's surprise call-up to the All Blacks in 2018 was just the start of his rugby odyssey. Tom Vinicombe The All Blacks have evolved ahead of the Bledisloe Cup Analysis: There are already signs that the All Blacks are changing the way they play the game in 2021. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

'The level you keep going to is pretty supreme': Hooper's tribute to Smith

Search