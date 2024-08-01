Select Edition

'The latest part of a crazy journey': Paige Anastacia on England Deaf Rugby's South Africa tour

By Gary Heatly
Paige Anastacia (middle) with England Deaf Rugby Union teammates Zoe Aubert (left) and Ruth Dives (right).

Most Scottish-based female players below the professional level are currently cranking up their pre-season training ahead of the new campaign beginning later this month, but Stirling County’s Paige Anastacia is heading to South Africa for the tour of a lifetime.

Today [August 1] West of Scotland’s Bex Francis and Anastacia will be travelling south to meet up with the rest of the 27-strong England Deaf Rugby Union women’s squad to then head out from Heathrow to Johannesburg.

Given that two years ago Anastacia did not even know that deaf rugby existed, it is perhaps no surprise she calls this “the latest part of a crazy journey”.

“Every rugby player, whatever standard you are or wherever you are from, wants the chance to one day play in the rugby hotbed that is South Africa so that you can test yourself there – and now that I am getting the chance to do it I am very excited about it,” Anastacia, who turns 30 today and who mainly plays in the front row but will do a job wherever she is asked, said.

“When I was playing at my previous club Heriot’s my then coach Lucy Brown [who now coaches in Wales] had seen something about England Deaf Rugby Union and she sent it on to me.

“At first I thought ‘I’m quite happy playing club rugby and doing what I am doing’, but then Lucy told me that she had already put me forward to try it out and I thought ‘let’s give it a go’.

“I went down to training and trialled effectively in September 2022 and then was able to get involved in some matches with the squad.

“I really enjoyed the experience and then I was called up to the England squad for the World Deaf Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cordoba, Argentina, in April last year.

“When I heard the news that I had been selected I was just so proud and it was great to be able to tell my mum and my husband who have always supported me.

“Most people who know me in the rugby world in Scotland will know I’m not your stereotypical sevens player, but it was great to test out my skills in that environment and being able to represent England alongside some new pals in such an amazing country as Argentina on that stage had me hooked.

“I had to save up quite a bit of money to make this South Africa trip feasible and I can’t thank my sponsor BizLine enough for making it a possibility – and I will now be grabbing this opportunity with both hands.”

Anastacia, who helped Stirling County win the Scottish Premiership last season, has been involved in the England Deaf set-up for 23 months now and she and her teammates are looking forward to playing three fixtures against a South African select team in the coming days.

With an England Deaf men’s squad also going to South Africa – playing sevens and 10s against the hosts, Japan, Australia and possibly a XVs game against a club team – it is a great opportunity to help the ever-expanding South African Deaf Rugby Association grow more.

“There are a whole range of people in the England Deaf squad from those with low-level hearing loss right the way through to people who are profoundly deaf,” Anastacia, who grew up in Teesside in the northeast of England and now lives in Dunipace north of the border, continues.

“We have all been brought together because our hearing loss qualifies us to be here and we have all had different journeys and have had different challenges, but the main thing is that we all love rugby and we find a way to make it work.

“As well as really nailing down the basics as a group and working on teamwork, we have also learnt about each individual and how their hearing loss impacts the way they can play. It can be chaotic at times – what rugby squad or match isn’t? – but it has really drummed into us how much accuracy is key.

“And finding out the stories around some of my teammates has been an inspiration while coming together as England gives us real pride.”

Anastacia’s own hearing problems impacting her left ear have been lifelong.

She had hearing issues as a youngster and the experts were going to fit grommets [tiny tubes inserted into the eardrum] when she was at school, but then the eardrum “kind of repaired itself”.

“As I continued to grow up, however, there was damage to the small bones in my ear, my ear drum would burst, I kept having ear infection after ear infection and there was scarring inside the ear too, so it was clear that something wasn’t right,” Anastacia, who works as bid commercial lead for Rexel away from the pitch, recounts.

“I have very little hearing on my left-hand side and a lot of people wouldn’t notice because I can hear fine on the other side and I have not been taught or learnt sign language, but when I am in busy areas or if I am tired then I really struggle to hear people.

“It does affect my day-to-day life, but I have got used to it and just work around it, but on the rugby pitch it can make things tricky at times.

“I have played up in Scotland for long enough now that my teammates at Stirling County, most of the referees and some opponents know, but if someone is on my left sometimes shouting for the ball I sometimes have no idea they are there.

“I am used to that now and adjust accordingly when I was young I tried a few different sports, including being around horses, and I never felt discouraged by my hearing in terms of giving things a go and I am so glad I stuck with rugby in my adult life.”

The South Africa trip – which will last until August 10 – is just the latest in a batch of exciting rugby travels for Anastacia because recently she was part of a historic trip to Normandy.

A journey that intertwined the spirit of rugby with historical remembrance, the Wooden Spoon charity touring party was in France commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The tour, dubbed ‘Operation Spirit’, honoured the historic events of June 6, 1944, which marked a turning point in World War II.

“It was a trip that will live with me for a long time,” Anastacia, who has become involved in Wooden Spoon Scotland’s women’s rugby growth of late thanks to Scotland cap number 30 Kath Vass, stated.

“We learnt a lot historically and it was quite emotional at times, but it was also uplifting because the people that were hosting us were so friendly and it just reemphasised to me that rugby is such a community game.

“It brings people from all walks of life together and I am so glad that I was bold and gave England Deaf rugby a go because being part of it has brought me new teammates and friends, allowed me to challenge myself and now we are off to South Africa.

“And if my story inspires any young girls or boys with hearing difficulties or impairments to be bold and keep playing the sports that they love then that is an added bonus.

“I know there are a couple of younger rugby players coming through in Scotland who have sought my advice on that sort of thing and if I can help in any way then great and if my squad mates and I can normalise hearing difficulties and show that it is still possible to be a fearsome rugby player who can mix it with the best of them then that is great.”

Comments on RugbyPass

f
fl 5 minutes ago
Why November's game against Fiji is huge for Gregor Townsend

“Given Townsend’s seemingly unshakable popularity with the bosses at the SRU, Townsend could get into three figures before his current contract expires in April 2026.” an odd sentence, given it seems to imply that his popularity will lead to the SRU organising more fixtures for him than they otherwise might, but not as odd as the fact that his contract expires in April 2026. Why on earth would the SRU not have extended it until after 2027??

1 Go to comments
f
fl 8 minutes ago
England centre Henry Slade's preseason curtailed by surgery

Hope he’s not out for long - England really struggling for depth at centre!

1 Go to comments
f
fl 10 minutes ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“Team owners and directors understand that not every player has equal value. A report last year showed that English Premiership fly-halves earn on average £97,000 a year more than scrum-halves. A fifth of the league’s back rows earn more than £250,000 a year while only nine percent of hookers take home as much.” I would love to see the raw data these stats are derived from, because I pretty much just don’t believe them. Each team will have 4 or 5 specialist scrum halves and 4 or 5 specialist hookers, who will all get some gametime. But if a teams 1st and 2nd choice flyhalf are injured they’ll just pick a full-back or centre out of position. The same is even more true of back rows, given that positions 4-8 are all to some extent interchangeable. In other words - I think there will just be more hookers and scrum halves, so its not surprising that some of them will be on pretty low wages!

2 Go to comments
f
fl 18 minutes ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“they’d be gambling their line-out on the pay-off of more gains at the breakdown and collision point” pay-off relative to what? The alternative to Fourie would have been Dweba, who was even worse at the lineout when given test opportunities.

2 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 1 hours ago
The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'

It’s nice to see a couple of Quins in that list, but if they are any example then I need to take the rest of the article with a pinch of salt. James Chisholm was a JRWC winning captain and World Junior Player of the year, but sadly his physical style of play has taken a toll and these days it seems that he spends more time rehabbing injuries than playing. When he is fit, he is still good enough that he would be a good shout… but he’s not fit often enough for long enough. Jarrod Evans should see more game time this year, and could well be an option for Quins at 12 (where I believe he played fairly regularly before joining us), and Andre Esterhuizen’s departure will have opened up that opportunity. But Will Evans is still very much at the Stoop - it was Will Collier who left - and since W Evans is a flanker and W Collier a prop, neither has much bearing on whether J Evans will play. Arthur Clarke, on the other hand, really does look like one to watch. We borrowed him for a few weeks last season and I would happily have seen him stay.

2 Go to comments
d
dk 3 hours ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Based on form they should have released JB and Reiko to learn how to pass and, in the case of JB, tackle as well. Our worst midfield in 50 years.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Jake White's All Blacks-like prediction about Bulls' David Kriel

Delighted to hear that Jake has moved on from his ref rant in the post final press conference! For what it’s worth, I reckon the Bulls will once again be quite a force this season, and probably for a few more to come.

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 4 hours ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

I believe it is hard to crown a player the best of all time when so much depends on the teams he has played with and against. It is impossible to hold a teamloss like the WC against a player as evidence he is not the greatest OAT. In an individual sport like athletics, tennis (singles) and swimming, there is far more empirical evidence on which to base such conclusions. In a team sport it is impossible to say how great anyone would have been if they had played for another team. Herb Elliott, Bob Beamon, Usain Bolt would all qualify as the greatest ever in their disciplines. in a very subjective approach my vote for the five best rugby players would go to Colin Meads, Serge Blanco, Gareth Edwards John Eales and Danie Craven. I would add Danie Gerber but then I would have to leave out Doc Craven to be fair.

44 Go to comments
d
dk 5 hours ago
History at Paris Games: Ilona Maher’s Olympic medal is a win for rugby

What a legend. Incredible player. And champion of rugby for all, but especially women. Utmost respect.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 6 hours ago
All Blacks great Aaron Smith wades into Antoine Dupont GOAT debate

No one in the modern era comes close to DuPont in terms of the influence he has on a game. People who disagree have one thing in common - they have probably have not watched him play that much. There are many many people from NZ with very strong opinions about rugby, who because of the time difference, probably don’t watch any 6 nations other than some highlights, probably only watch the ABs NH games, and definitely don’t watch any Top14 or Heineken Cup. If you are commenting on how good or not DuPont is ask yourself how many of his games you have actually watched? He has played over 180 games for Castres and Toulouse, and over 50 for France - how many of those games have you ACTUALLY watched? He can pass like Aaron Smith, has the vision of Carter, can pull off one off moments of magic like prime Beauden or Mo’unga, he is as good as any flanker in the world over the ball, and his ball carrying is in another league to any other 9 that has ever played - as evidenced in his almost impossibly good transition to 7s. Even in that version of the sport where freakish athleticism is table stakes, he still stands out as one of the best. Other than being from NZ, what more would he have to do to be considered the GOAT?

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 6 hours ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

The Gainline Analytic guy on Aotearoa Rugby Pod talked about this. To have all new management is a huge upheaval. They couldn’t change the entire plan and players overnight as well; it would have been chaos. There has to be as much cohesion as possible as the. We way and new players are brought in. So thanks for that Finlay, you helped out for a couple of games to settle Cortez and Noah. TJ has seen the writing too. I think they’ve been very smart about it all.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 7 hours ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Mains is honest enough to recognise that Robertson’s on-field results are exceptional, and that’s the only thing that really matters when you want to continue the same trend for the All Blacks. There’s no guarantee that Robertson will succeed at international level but the evidence shows that he’s the most likely to do so. Conversely, the elitist stooges in the NZR boardroom chose to pander to Foster’s netpoistic behavioural traits rather than reward real world competency. They’re probably to wrapped up in their own self-importance to acknowledge their error.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 8 hours ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

This French team have hardly set the world alight, a WC quarter-final exit and one six-nations win in recent years. Which begs the question, how does a team with the supposed GOAT and a bevy of world-class players fail to make a significant mark? Ireland and the Boks have shone more brightly in recent years without GOAT claims. Do they have a significant world-class player advantage over France, enough to make up for a GOAT? If so, why were the French favourites for the last World Cup with many of their players being lauded as world-class. It seems to me that the French players are generally over-rated given their on-field results. Does this include Dupont? Probably and I think the onus is on him to prove otherwise.

44 Go to comments
M
MattJH 9 hours ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Legend, hope nothing but awesome times awaits him. All Blacks are transitioning from foster-razor eras, TJ has no doubt seen the future talent and grabbed top dollar while he can.

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 9 hours ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

That’ll get a few punters through the gates. Actually keen to see if NPC gets more interest from the fans this year. The quality of SR was excellent, a lot of the negativity around the game (except for bidwell/rattue/Reason/other people who hate rugby but write about it for some reason) has gone with Foster, and the All Blacks are 3-0. Looking forward to seeing the mighty Bay Of Plenty wipe the floor with all who (rightly) tremble before them.

4 Go to comments
A
AM 11 hours ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Thank you TJ for entertaining us on the field for Norths, Wellington, the Hurricanes and The All Blacks! May the good Lord Bless you and your anau on your future endeavours. Nga mihi Meitaki ra!

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 12 hours ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Goodo. Just seeing the future for the ABs which is Roigard,Ratima and Hotham. Avoids the hurt of being dropped.

6 Go to comments
G
GM 13 hours ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Might be a wee bit premature with the praise. Some good moves, like Love and Hotham and Lord, but also some retrograde ones , like TJ (over Christie, whose box kicks were much more accurate once he settled in against the Poms) and Cane and Havili (who might also be gone by the end of the season). Some confusion also - Narawa was dropped without much chance to shine, (for which he should blame Jordie) and instead we now have 4 fullbacks in the squad - BB, Jordan, Love and Perofeta - not to mention the likes of Jordie and Havili who can also play there! I reckon it’ll only really become Razor’s Gang when we get to the northern tour at the end of the year.

9 Go to comments
d
dk 14 hours ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

All the best to TJ. I hope he earns a truckload. He’ll leave with our halfback stocks looking very healthy.

6 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 15 hours ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Bringing back Havilli only faux pas so far

9 Go to comments
