5:42am, 15 February 2021

England flanker Jack Willis has thanked fans for the messages of support he has received following his horror injury against Italy on Saturday.

Willis was only on the pitch six minutes when he injured his leg when being cleared out of a ruck by Italy’s Sebastien Negri, and had to be removed from the pitch on a medical cart. The player had previously suffered a long-term injury in May 2018, and was winning just his third England cap against the Azzurri.

Yesterday, Negri posted a message on social media offering his support to Willis, writing “So sorry about what happened yesterday. Just horrible and never nice to see.”

And now Willis has posted his own message, vowing to come back from this latest setback as a better and stronger player.

‘The highs and lows of Rugby… I have loved every second of training and playing in an England shirt and it has been a dream come true to be involved in such a great group of lads and coaches,” Willis wrote.

“I’m truly gutted with the way it ended on Saturday but these things happen…

“I will give everything I can to my rehab to come back a better and stronger player.

“Thank you so much for all the messages and support I’ve received it really is appreciated.

“I will be back”

While the 24-year-old is expected to face a lengthy injury lay-off, the early suggestions are that Willis’ injury may not be as bad as initially feared, having not damaged his ACL.

In an interview with the The Coventry Telegraph, Wasps Director of Rugby Lee Blackett said “It’s really early and I don’t want to go concrete with this but it sounds like he has done quite a few things with his knee. It’s pretty serious.

“But at this moment in time it looks like he has not done his ACL. He will spend a long time out, I should imagine.”