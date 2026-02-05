Northern Edition
Rugby Europe Championship

The 5 biggest Rugby Europe Championship upsets of all time

Jarrid Els (C) and team mates of Germany celebrate after the European Shield Rugby match between Germany and Romania at Sparda-Bank-Hessen-Stadion on February 11, 2017 in Offenbach, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

February is almost here, and with it not only a new Men’s Six Nations but also another Rugby Europe Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany are ready to tackle yet another season. But what were some of the biggest all-time stuns and shocks of the last twenty-five years? We have chosen five examples to remind readers just how intense and emotional this competition can be.

Germany 41-38 Romania (2017)
One of the oldest fixtures in the Test match calendar, Germany v Romania has produced more than a few twists and turns, with the most memorable in recent times coming in 2017.

VIDEO

At the time, Romania were enjoying a five-game winning streak against the Schwarze Adler and looked assured that their dominance would continue. However, fate had other plans.

On a chilly afternoon, Germany welcomed the Stejarii to the Stadion am Bieberer Berg and, after a brilliant, gruelling 80-minute contest, pulled off a 41-38 win against all odds.

Although Romania boasted Stejarii greats such as Florin Surugiu, Florin Vlaicu, Andrei Ursache and Mih?i?? Laz?r, they were unable to silence a Germany side in full flow, one that was not going to be stopped or denied.

While the victory was hailed as a sensational moment in Germany’s history, it ultimately preceded a nightmarish freefall, as the Schwarze Adler were relegated to the Rugby Europe Trophy and forced into a hard reset and rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belgium 10-6 Portugal (2024)
From a first-ever win in a World Cup match to falling to their knees against a Belgian side inspired by a packed stadium, Portugal endured a rude awakening after their feats under Patrice Lagisquet.

The departure of the prestigious French coach sent shockwaves through Portuguese rugby, with the union scrambling to find a suitable replacement in time for the Men’s Rugby Europe Championship. Like a prowler timing its leap, Belgium struck at precisely the right moment.

At Stade Charles Tondreau, a crowd of 4,500 roared Belgium on, acting almost like a 16th player that refused to relent until the final whistle. With Portugal unable to reproduce the razzle-dazzle of 2023 and the Diables Noirs delivering a superb defensive display, the outcome was clear: a shock of serious proportions.

Despite Portugal fielding players such as Storti, Marta, Martins and Appleton, it ultimately made no difference, as the underdogs, who gave everything until the final minute, claimed a famous victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

However it is framed, what Belgium achieved against a star-studded Portugal side was nothing short of remarkable, reinforcing that the word ‘impossible’ has no place in sport.

Spain 25-18 Georgia (2012)
The last time Spain defeated the Lelos came in 2012. With Georgia steadily building towards becoming the strongest emergent nation in world rugby, the Leones produced a sensational display to win 25-18 at Madrid’s Estadio Complutense.

But why should it be regarded as a major stun? For several reasons, starting with the fact that Spain had been completely obliterated by Georgia in a 60-0 defeat just one year earlier, one of the worst losses in their history.

Second, it had been five years since Spain’s previous victory over Georgia, which came in 2007 (31-17), marking the start of a four-match losing run.

Third, while Georgia had not missed a single World Cup since 2003, Spain had failed to qualify for the tournament since 1999.

Spain licked their wounds, sharpened their claws and waited patiently for their long-time rivals to arrive in Madrid. In front of a home crowd, the hosts were ruthless, with wing César Sempere scoring two tries to secure a hard-fought victory.

Although it was not enough to win that year’s Men’s Rugby Europe Championship, the Leones had regained their pride.

Spain 13-12 Romania (2012)
Spain feature twice on this list, with their 13-12 win over Romania even more significant than the victory over Georgia earlier that year.

In a rivalry dating back to 1958, Spain had managed just six wins, conceding 36 defeats to the Stejarii and struggling to counter their power and physicality.

After 14 consecutive losses, the moment finally arrived when Spain again heard their supporters celebrate a win over their long-time rivals.

In a nerve-wracking contest, Spain repeatedly forced Romania back, prompting the Stejarii to opt for goal on four occasions, with Valentin Calafeteanu converting all 12 points from the tee.

While discipline was not always perfect, Spain clawed their way back into the contest, completing a remarkable comeback through a try from Glen Rolls, converted by Sergi Aubanell, and a penalty from Mathieu Peluchon.

With three minutes remaining, Romania still held the lead when a defining moment followed, as Peluchon slotted a 30-metre drop goal.
It proved decisive, giving Spain the right to smile for the first time since 1992.

Georgia 25-25 Portugal (2022)
A draw completes this list, but a memorable one, as the Lobos pushed the Lelos to the limit and held firm until the final whistle.

In 2022, Georgia, Spain, Romania and Portugal were battling for qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where any slip-up could derail a campaign.

Georgia ruled the Rugby Europe landscape with an iron grip, holding the title and carrying a 20-match winning streak that appeared impossible to halt.

Yet the ambitious Lobos had set their sights on upsetting their continental rivals. On February 6, they mounted a remarkable challenge, coming close to toppling Georgia on home soil.

Although the hosts struck first with a try, Portugal quickly responded. The same pattern unfolded twice more and, with five minutes remaining, the scores were locked at 25 apiece.

Georgia had one final chance through a late driving maul, but Portugal turned the ball over and almost went the length of the field to claim what would have been one of the most shocking results of the past two decades.

In the end, neither side could break the deadlock and the Lelos and Lobos shared the points in the opening round of the 2022 Men’s Rugby Europe Championship.

