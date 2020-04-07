7:42pm, 07 April 2020

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg and All Blacks star Damian McKenzie have been left as the last two players standing in a worldwide fan vote to determine the world’s best fullback.

Punters worldwide hit the polls on RugbyPass’ Facebook and Instagram accounts as part of the Straight 8 Fan Vote campaign to decide the best players on the globe in each position, as voted by the fans via a knockout bracket.

In the first three instalments of the series, Springboks duo Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cheslin Kolbe were voted as the best flanker and wing on the planet, while England’s Maro Itoje claimed top honours in the lock vote.



That trio, along with the runners-up in each position – Ardie Savea, Semi Radradra and Eben Etzebeth – have qualified for a place in the RugbyPass Straight 8 Fan Vote World XV.

They will be joined in that side by either Hogg or McKenzie with the duo set to do battle in the final round of the fullback vote after dominating in the first two rounds of voting.

McKenzie blitzed through his opening round clash with Japan speedster Kotaro Matsushima, with the Chiefs playmaker downing the Clermont-bound Brave Blossom after picking up 79 percent of the vote.

The 24-year-old backed up that win with another comfortable victory in his semi-final match-up against World Cup-winning Springboks veteran Willie le Roux, who McKenzie claimed 70 percent of the vote against.

Hogg was similarly dominant in his two virtual match-ups, which began with a 64 percent winning margin against Welsh flyer and British and Irish Lions teammate Liam Williams.

The Exeter Chiefs veteran then notched a second successive victory in convincing fashion against former All Black and current Bristol Bears dynamo Charles Piutau with 63 percent of the public’s support.

It leaves fans with an intriguing final between two of the most exciting No. 15s in the game.

As one of the most attacking-minded players in the southern hemisphere, there is plenty to like about McKenzie’s high-octane style of play, which has earned him 23 test caps since his international debut in 2016.

On the flip side of the coin sits Hogg, who has long been the leading light for an underwhelming Scottish outfit through his tantalising attacking traits which have seen him play 76 times for Scotland, tour twice with the Lions and attend two World Cups.

The final round of voting is now live, with nearly 24 hours left to decide who will join Itoje, du Toit and Kolbe as the best in their position.

To have your say, click the stories on either the RugbyPass Facebook page (here) or the RugbyPass Instagram page (here).