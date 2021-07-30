Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

'Thanks JJ' - Jaco Johan has Tweeted for the first time in 5 days

By Ian Cameron
Rassie Erasmus announced as Barbarians head coach (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

    South African Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has re-opened his dialogue with Jaco Johan on Twitter, an entity that he has insisted is not his personal burner account.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erasmus, fresh from releasing an hour-long video going over what he felt were the inaccuracies of the first Test officiating, has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism for his off-the-wall social media presence.

    World Rugby have said that they would address Erasmus’ video through official channels, while Rugby Australia this morning lambasted the 48-year-old for his targetting of referee Nic Berry in particular.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    Now Jaco Johan has drawn the DoR’s attention to the infamous Brian O’Driscoll incident in 2005 and suggesting that ‘have a look if you want perspective…’.

    It’s the first time the Jaco Johan account has tweeted since last weekend’s controversial video edits. The account has also changed it’s bio to read: “I am Rassie’s voice when he is to [sic] nervous to say something himself! Watch the space some good stuff on its way ! # burner account” and gives his location as ‘In the Springbok camp”.

    ‘Johan’ also tweeted that he hopes World Rugby check on Marius Jonker’s ‘mental wellbeing’.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This morning Rugby Australia said they were raising the matter of Erasmus’ controversial video with World Rugby. “Rugby Australia has noted with dismay and concern the recent public commentary by South African Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, regarding Australian referee Nic Berry and other match officials. There is no place for abuse of match officials in Australian Rugby, with Rugby Australia committed to promoting a fair, safe and inclusive Rugby experience for all participants, officials and fans.

    “Rugby Australia believes the recent actions are unacceptable and against the spirit and values of the game.”

    Rugby Australia Chief Executive Andy Marinos said: “Match officials form the very fabric of our game – simply, the game would not exist without them. As a highly regarded and respected international referee appointed by World Rugby, the attack on Nic’s integrity, character and reputation is unacceptable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We have been in contact with World Rugby, under whose auspices this Test Series sit, and understand that they are actively reviewing this matter as some facts presented were not accurate. It is important to ensure public attacks of this nature are not tolerated. We will continue to provide support to Nic at this time, as both his physical and mental wellbeing remains a priority for us,” Marinos concluded.

    The nation best placed for southern dominance With different build-ups faced by the competing nations, who are favourites for the Rugby Championship? Justin Marshall David Havili proving All Blacks dream is alive and real More often than not, it can take a little bit of time before players really embed themselves into test rugby. Gregor Paul Building the All Blacks around Richie Mo’unga’s Crusaders Analysis: The All Blacks are building their attack around the in-form Richie Mo'unga. Ben Smith TJ Perenara the new guide for integrating returning All Blacks TJ Perenara will follow a different path back into the All Blacks than Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick. Gregor Paul Ian Foster’s All Blacks vision taking slow steps forward We don't yet have a full appreciation of what Ian Foster is trying to do as head coach of the All Blacks. Gregor Paul

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    Search