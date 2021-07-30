'Thanks JJ' - Jaco Johan has Tweeted for the first time in 5 days

7:39am, 30 July 2021

South African Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has re-opened his dialogue with Jaco Johan on Twitter, an entity that he has insisted is not his personal burner account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erasmus, fresh from releasing an hour-long video going over what he felt were the inaccuracies of the first Test officiating, has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism for his off-the-wall social media presence.

World Rugby have said that they would address Erasmus’ video through official channels, while Rugby Australia this morning lambasted the 48-year-old for his targetting of referee Nic Berry in particular.

Now Jaco Johan has drawn the DoR’s attention to the infamous Brian O’Driscoll incident in 2005 and suggesting that ‘have a look if you want perspective…’.

Noted thanks JJ https://t.co/7yoimZiU8D — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 30, 2021

It’s the first time the Jaco Johan account has tweeted since last weekend’s controversial video edits. The account has also changed it’s bio to read: “I am Rassie’s voice when he is to [sic] nervous to say something himself! Watch the space some good stuff on its way ! # burner account” and gives his location as ‘In the Springbok camp”.

‘Johan’ also tweeted that he hopes World Rugby check on Marius Jonker’s ‘mental wellbeing’.

ADVERTISEMENT

@RassieRugby Hope they also check on Marius Jonker physical and mental wellbeing pic.twitter.com/xA0clp2ZaT — Jaco Johan (@thenosyone987) July 30, 2021

This morning Rugby Australia said they were raising the matter of Erasmus’ controversial video with World Rugby. “Rugby Australia has noted with dismay and concern the recent public commentary by South African Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, regarding Australian referee Nic Berry and other match officials. There is no place for abuse of match officials in Australian Rugby, with Rugby Australia committed to promoting a fair, safe and inclusive Rugby experience for all participants, officials and fans.

“Rugby Australia believes the recent actions are unacceptable and against the spirit and values of the game.”

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Andy Marinos said: “Match officials form the very fabric of our game – simply, the game would not exist without them. As a highly regarded and respected international referee appointed by World Rugby, the attack on Nic’s integrity, character and reputation is unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been in contact with World Rugby, under whose auspices this Test Series sit, and understand that they are actively reviewing this matter as some facts presented were not accurate. It is important to ensure public attacks of this nature are not tolerated. We will continue to provide support to Nic at this time, as both his physical and mental wellbeing remains a priority for us,” Marinos concluded.