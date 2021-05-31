Tampin agrees deal with Newcastle Falcons

6:32am, 31 May 2021

Newcastle Falcons have agreed a new deal with prop Mark Tampin, who will remain at Kingston Park Stadium for at least another two seasons.

The 6’1, 120kg tighthead has played 29 times for the club since he joined from Ealing Trailfinders in the summer of 2019, the 29-year-old having enjoyed stints with Leeds, Rotherham and the Jersey Reds.

“Mark has made the step up this season and acquitted himself well, having been a stand-out player in the Championship for a number of years,” said Director of rugby Dean Richards. “He is improving and adding to his game all the time, and it’s a sign of his progression that one of our tries a couple of weeks ago involved him making a line-break and two offloads in the opposition 22.

“As well as his playing ability he buys into the team spirit and culture which is so important here, and we’re glad that he will be with us for another couple of years.”

Tampin, who has made 17 first-team appearances for Newcastle this season, said: “It’s been a strange period in many ways with going unbeaten in the Championship, having the season cut short, eventually being promoted and then playing in the Premiership without supporters for most of this season.

“It’s been very enjoyable, though, and on a personal level it’s been my first proper season of Premiership rugby.

“I’d built up my levels of experience following a good shift in the Championship, and I think that’s put me in a decent place in terms of making the step up.

“Obviously playing in the Premiership you’re up against international players pretty much every week and there’s a huge intensity around each game, but I feel like I’m learning and improving.”

“Setting aside the dip in the middle we’ve had some good results this season, and it’s been great to be involved in the match-day 23 on a pretty consistent basis.

“I get on well with the boys, I enjoy living in Newcastle, I’m coaching over at Tynedale and there are just a load of different factors which all pointed towards staying here.”

