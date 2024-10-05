Stormers gain first win with rout of Zebre

Stormers moved off the bottom of the United Rugby Championship table with a 36-5 victory over Zebre Parma at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Three Jurie Matthee penalties gave the Stormers a 9-0 interval lead that was built on with second-half tries from Leolin Zas (two), Suleiman Hartzenberg and Angelo Davids.

Matthee finished with 14 points and Damian Willemse landed a conversion, with Simone Gesi’s late try putting Zebre on the scoreboard.

The Stormers got the first try of the match on the stroke of half-time following a lineout move that saw De Wet break clear off an inside pass to Zas who got the ball back from de Wet to score the try which Mathee converted.

Points Flow Chart Stormers win +31 Time in lead 0 Mins in lead 79 0% % Of Game In Lead 98% 26% Possession Last 10 min 74% 5 Points Last 10 min 12

Up by 16-0 at half-time, another Mathee penalty goal from a scrum penalty extended the lead to 19-0 before a try to right winger Suleiman Hartzenberg all but sealed the match in the 54th minute.

Hartzenberg strolled over after a short ball from former Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant.

A yellow card to Zebre reserve prop Luca Rizzoli followed and Leolin Zas grabbed his double with the home side down to 14 men.

The Stormers’ wing produced a solo effort breaking through four Zebre defenders after bursting through the ruck channels off scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage.

One cap Italian international Simone Gesi added a late consolation try with a brilliant chip and chase try down the left wing, but it was too little too late.