Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks
With the All Blacks‘ season all wrapped up, the final analysis and verdicts are being delivered and Rugby World Cup-winning head coach Sir Steve Hansen is the latest to offer his two cents.
Recognised as one of the game’s best minds, Hansen is currently head coach of Toyota Verblitz in Japan’s Rugby League One alongside fellow former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.
Hansen’s infamously blunt attitude made for a typically measured analysis of New Zealand’s 2024 campaign.
“Well, I wouldn’t say we’ve made great strides, but I think we’re still going as well as we were,” he told DSPN when asked about the progress of the forward pack in particular.
“This is a team that should have won the World Cup, and they were robbed of the World Cup as far as I’m concerned with some poor decisions by things that were out of their control that cost them a World Cup. So they’re a very, very competitive side.
“They’ve got some very good rugby players; the front row, the props stocks they have got at the moment, I’d have died to have them in 2019. They’re good young men and playing really well. And there’s a couple of new boys that have arrived on the scene and they look really good, promising players. So there’s plenty of depth in that team.”
The talent stocks in New Zealand are always undeniably high, but there are some players that lay just out of reach of All Blacks selection eligibility.
While Robertson has urged New Zealand Rugby to keep an open mind on selection policy for players based overseas, as it stands only players plying their trade in Super Rugby Pacific can be chosen to play in the black jersey.
“It’s something you think about a lot because it’s obvious they want Richie Mo’unga back. Are we doing it because they want Richie back or are we doing it because we think it’s right? That’s the question you have to answer.
“I think it’s really dangerous if we say that South Africa is the model we should copy because it’s worked for them.
“South Africa are in a totally different situation to us. They can’t afford to keep their players, so what they’re doing works for them.
“We can’t afford to actually ruin our competition, so we have to be really smart about doing it if we’re doing it.
“What happens to the people back here? Do they all decide they want to go? If you’re a first five at the moment and you were hearing they want Richie back, do you go, ‘well I’m out of here’?
“That’s the challenge they’ve got and they need to sort it out as quickly as possible. As we know, there’s a few other things that have got to be sorted out first.”
The focus then shifted to the necessary improvements Hansen sees for the All Blacks moving forward, which he said lay at the feet of the men in charge.
“I think it starts with the people running it. I think they’ve worked out that this job wasn’t as easy as they thought it was going to be, and they’ve had some good lessons, and they’ve openly said that, which is great, because they’re acknowledging that they have to learn, and as they learn, the team will learn.”
Robbed of the World Cup. Good grief Hansen, you’re better than that.
yeah but true
Yeah - could have…Should have…
Losers always whine about something. Winners take home the Cup (again)
Geez, Shag has gone down in my opinion. His & Fozzies ‘bromance’ must be pretty intense eh? This team, i.e. the current squad, should have the won the World Cup. Eh? This squad is now missing Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Aaron Cruden, Richie Mounga, Dane Coles, Shannon Frizell etc. How many caps lost is that? How much valuable experience lost? In Shag’s & Foster’s time they couldn’t make up their mind between Mounga & Beaudie at 10. In Shag & Foster’s time, they should/could have won both the 2019 & 2023 RWCs themselves. Talk about carrying a grudge Shag.
What is happening with Razor is almost akin to the Baby Blacks all of those years back. Not quite a whole new squad but totally new Coaching Group, a lot less number of caps in the squad & bunch of newbies that Shag & Fozzie wouldn't have dared tried.
The current squad are not perfect but there are plenty of Green Shoots of promise that will only develop with more game time. With the exception of Arg in Wellington & the final test of the seasons 14 against Italy, all tests were well competed for in a passionate way even though some were 'ugly' wins (which you have to do some time) with more passion & a clear game plan than Fozzie teams showed in his 4 years.
Having said that, I agree with his sentiments about comparing SA’s & NZ’s situation. Playing overseas doesn’t always mean the player is available & return in tip top condition. Look at how long it took Retallick to toughen up after his spell in Japan. The Boks flooded the NH competitions, particularly the Top14, prior to RWC23 for those players to gain experience of the NH players & stadiums. The NH comps finished in May, they all returned to SA for a 3-4 month ‘camp’ before RWC23 started. Plenty of time. Since RWC23, how many of them are still playing in the NH? Hardly any. Kolisi even cut his contract short & returned to SA. The vast majority of the Boks players now overseas are the Backs plying their trade in Japan. There are so many other reasons why overseas players shouldn’t be picked for the ABs eg. Jet Lag travelling to/from the NH which the NH Clubs might not agree to allowing their players a month off to effectively play 1 test. Maybe the NZ players could play for teams in the East of Aus, with conditions, but no further afar.
They keep getting "robbed" , but PSDT is somehow the player of the year twice now. If it isn't the make believe "suzie", it's the ref. Sore losers lol Keep making that bad karma and then can't understand when the bounce of the ball goes against them. Take your loss on the chin like real men.
Sheesh mate. Overreacting much? It's ONE guy's crybaby opinion. Calm yourself down.
Shag must know the new coaching group didn't think it would be "easy". What a silly thing to say. As it was, Razor's 1st year 71% win rate compared to Foster's 50% 1st year win rate, is chalk & cheese. So much for the eight years test experience as Hansen's understudy he took in as Head Coach.
Also, if Shag wants to lay any blame for the RWC2023 Final loss, then he needs to lay it purely at the feet of Sam Cane. When our team needed him the most, our skipper let them down. A pointless red card leaving us one man short for a net 43 minutes. Shoulda woulda coulda is crybaby talk. Embarrassing Shag.