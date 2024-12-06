The 7 Springboks ranked between 41 and 100 in the RugbyPass Top 100 list

The RugbyPass Top 100 list has so far included seven Springboks between 100 and 41 on the rankings.

While some of the selections [and their order] have sparked debate, the inclusion of these seven South Africa players suggests there will be plenty of superstar Springboks ranked between 40 and the coveted No.1 spot.

The RugbyPass Top 100 rankings consider more than just on-field achievements. Factors like leadership, consistency, raw talent, and off-field influence play a role. Rugby writers and experts from around the globe have contributed to the creation of the list of the top 100 men’s rugby players.

Bongi Mbonambi, ranked 98th, secures his place as a dependable veteran of the Springbok pack, his consistency and leadership recognized despite fierce competition.

Just ahead at 97, Manie Libbok’s flair and creativity earn him a spot, reflecting his ability to bring an unpredictable edge to the South African backline. Jasper Wiese, placed at 91, showcases his value as a physical No. 8 whose relentless efforts have become crucial to South Africa’s success in grinding out results.

Higher up, Damian Willemse claims the 73rd spot, which speaks to his versatility and growing influence in the Springbok backline.

At 63, Jesse Kriel’s continued relevance as a defensive stalwart and midfield organizer is acknowledged, his position on the list reflecting his enduring reliability in Test rugby.

Nearing the top half of the rankings, all 141kg of Frans Malherbe lands at 51. His ranking is a testament to his reputation as one of the world’s premier tighthead props and a cornerstone of South Africa’s formidable scrum.

Finally, at 47, is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. His inclusion reflects the high expectations placed on him to become a future Springbok star and a fine turn in 2024.

The list has so far released numbers 100 through to 41.

With the likes of RG Snyman, Damian de Allende, Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Handré Pollard, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Cheslin Kolbe and Eben Etzebeth not yet included, it suggests the Top 40 will have a heavy South African accent.

Players ranked 40 – 21 will be revealed on Monday, 9 December.