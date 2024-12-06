Will Genia questions All Black's spot in RugbyPass Top 100

Former Wallabies halfback Will Genia has questioned the position of one particular All Black in the RugbyPass Top 100 rugby players rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genia shared his thoughts on Instagram in the wake of the latest list’s release, which has reignited debate over how the best players in the world are assessed.

The RugbyPass Top 100 rugby players list ranks the leading figures in men’s rugby, factoring in a range of qualities beyond on-field achievements. From leadership and raw ability to consistency and influence off the field, the rankings aim to reflect the complete package in the calendar year.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

With a host of world-class talent in the modern game, disagreements over the rankings are inevitable. This year’s list has been no exception.

Genia’s critique zeroed in on a specific player who, according to RugbyPass, “epitomizes the modern fly-half.” Richie Mo’unga, placed at number 59, was described as “a proven winner on the biggest stages” who “marries a lethal attacking game with control and composure in the most high-pressure situations.”

Genia wrote “Ritchie at 59” followed my thinking hard emoji.

The list also highlighted his ability to shine in both Super Rugby and international arenas, calling him the “heartbeat of the Crusaders dynasty” and noting his contributions to New Zealand rugby.

While Mo’unga’s inclusion received praise from many, Genia raised concerns over whether his performances this year justified a spot in such a competitive field, questioning if his impact remained as influential as described. Genia’s comments are expected to fuel ongoing debates about the list, which has divided opinions across fans and experts alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the list HERE.

The RugbyPass Top 100 continues to generate traffic and conversation as rugby enthusiasts dissect the decisions behind the rankings, with players like Mo’unga embodying the complexities of balancing achievements, influence, and raw talent in the modern game.

The list has so far released numbers 100 through to 41. Players ranked 40 – 21 will be revealed on Monday, 9 December.