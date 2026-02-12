Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
25 - 23
FT
36 - 12
FT
35 - 34
FT
26 - 0
FT
23 - 13
FT
19 - 15
FT
26 - 17
FT
15 - 9
FT
17 - 33
FT
U20
30 - 27
FT
U20
18 - 13
FT
26 - 40
FT
15 - 19
FT
24 - 56
FT
45 - 22
FT
57 - 32
FT
20 - 13
FT
33 - 43
FT
73 - 12
FT
36 - 41
FT
31 - 20
FT
14 - 34
FT
24 - 34
FT
U20
12 - 54
FT
9 - 13
FT
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Super Rugby Pacific

SRP 2026: Who will be the new POTY, most improved and the best new signing?

Ruben Love of the Hurricanes and Joji Nasova of the Fijian Sevens team. Photos by GRANT DOWN/AFP via Getty Images and David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images.

The RugbyPass Round Table writers answer all the big questions ahead of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season. Finn Morton (FM), Henry Lee (HL) and Ned Lester (NL) weigh in with some predictions before the season gets underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will be the league’s new POTY come the season’s end?

Finn Morton: It’ll be a three-horse race for POTY honours this season, with Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard and the Queensland Reds’ breakdown-specialist Fraser McReight among those vying for the top individual prize that’s up for grabs this season.

Roigard and McReight will both stand out as some of the best players in Super Rugby once again in 2026, as the Hurricanes and Reds both qualify for the playoffs, but it seems nigh on impossible to overlook the sheer X-factor of Damian McKenzie.

VIDEO

McKenzie topped the point-scoring charts last season with 209, which was almost double the total achieved by Beauden Barrett (112) in second. Aside from an unusually error-riddled night away to the NSW Waratahs in Sydney, ‘D Mac’ was a force to be reckoned with all season.

If we look ahead, the Chiefs certainly have a squad that’s capable of a fourth consecutive trip to the Final. Kyren Taumoefolau is a marquee recruit from Moana Pasifika, while Cortez Ratima and Quinn Tupaea are primed for headline-grabbing campaigns in red, black and yellow.

Infamously, the Buffalo Bills lost four-straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993 – if the Chiefs make Super Rugby’s big dance, they’ll avoid this same fate. But if the Chiefs are to snap their title-drought which dates back more than a decade, McKenzie has to led the way.

Henry Lee: With Ardie Savea, who ran away with the award in 2025, on a sabbatical, there will be a new Super Rugby Pacific POTY come the end of the season, and a huge season by Ruben Love could see him with a genuine shot at the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordie Barrett is back, Jason Holland is the new attack coach, and Love will be raring to go with a point to prove ahead of a huge year for the All Blacks. All the talk from Love has been about wanting to play No.10, and the Hurricanes were at their best with him at the forefront of everything they were doing on attack.

The Wellington-based franchise have a stacked squad ahead of the 2026 season, which could benefit what could be a front-foot, attacking-based style of play that Love will spearhead in the No.10 jersey.

Ned Lester: Few players have ever been as well suited to the Super Rugby game as Damian McKenzie. The moments of McKenzie magic fans have been treated to over the years are many and iconic.

In 2026, The playmaker faces pressure from multiple angles. The Chiefs have a final hoodoo to break, Richie Mo’unga is coming back into the All Black fold, and Ruben Love is sure to take another step in his quest for a spot in the national rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

McKenzie is an established talent, but coming up short at the business end of Super Rugby again would hurt, bad, and as a leader in the Chiefs environment, there’s a tone to be set. We should see a highly motivated Damian McKenzie in 2026 with a point to prove, and if that’s not a recipe for an POTY season, what is?

Related

RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 20-11

To celebrate the launch of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, RugbyPass has put together the inaugural top 50 list to predict the best players in Super Rugby Pacific for the 2026 season.

Read Now

Who will be the most improved player at the end of the season?

FM: There’s something truly generational about teams like the Melbourne Storm, the New England Patriots and the ACT Brumbies, who almost always contend for some silverware or a playoff spot, even with high squad turnover.

While the Brumbies have been Australia’s best Super Rugby side for several years now, they bid farewell to some big-name stars after the 2025 campaign. Noah Lolesio, Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper won’t be suiting up in navy blue and gold this season.

Any club will feel the absence of front-line Wallabies such as those three, and the Brumbies will be no different, but they do have some players waiting in the wings. With Lolesio no longer with the Brums, Tane Edmed and Declan Meredith are both gunning for a starting spot.

Meredith captained the Brumbies against Rugby World Cup-bound Hong Kong China late last year, and the playmaker has been named in the run-on side to face the Western Force in the opening round of the season.

The 26-year-old started four of 12 appearances for the Brumbies last season, which included a run of three tries across as many weeks. There were signs of promise from Meredith, but 2026 will be remembered as a breakthrough campaign for the playmaker.

With Tom Wright sidelined for a bit longer as well, there’s a very real opportunity for Meredith to lock down a spot in the First XV at either fly-half or fullback. This will lead to Wallabies honours before the home Rugby World Cup, which starts in 20 months’ time.

HL: The Crusaders are no strangers to having young locks come through their ranks and on to higher honours.

Another exciting young player, who has started to bang the door down through performances for the Crusaders, Canterbury, and the All Blacks XV, is 23-year-old Jamie Hannah.

Hannah was picked by Jamie Joseph for the All Blacks XV in 2025, where he made two appearances, showcasing that he has what it takes at the next level. With Scott Barrett out for the majority of the Super Rugby Pacific campaign, Hannah will get time in the saddle to improve his game under Rob Penney.

The 196cm lock is a threat at lineout time, and has solid footwork at the line to get his arms free for an offload with the ball in hand. Hannah had four tries in the Bunnings NPC competition in 2025 and made 106 carries in just 676 minutes of rugby.

Hannah’s modern-day skillset is what sets him apart from other players, which is why he’s had the opportunities so early in his career. He’s definitely one to watch in 2026 for the defending champions.

NL: Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula is 22 years old heading into his third season of Super Rugby Pacific, with two seasons of Test rugby now under his belt, too.

In 2026, the youngster is likely to have the Fijian Drua’s No.10 jersey all to himself, given the departure of Caleb Muntz. An injury-riddled Drua career for Muntz saw Armstrong-Ravula claim the starting role more often than not, but the international arena has seen Armstrong-Ravula pushed to fullback or the bench with Muntz at 10.

The responsibility of being the full-time game-driver for a team can be a make-or-break challenge, but Armstrong-Ravula’s poise under the bright lights already in his young career suggests he’ll be up for it.

A similar sentiment could be shared about Cam Millar of the Highlanders, who was superb for Otago in last year’s NPC after an injury-troubled 2025 Super Rugby season. Millar is set to be joined in Dunedin by All Blacks XV first five Josh Jacomb in 2027, putting enormous emphasis on the coming four months.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Highlanders
25 - 23
Full-time
Crusaders
All Stats and Data

Who will prove to be the best signing?

FM: Former France international Virimi Vakatawa has joined the Fijian Drua ahead of the 2026 season, with the club confirming the signing about two weeks ago. The 32-Test Les Blues powerhouse will officially debut as inside centre in the Drua’s round-one clash with Moana Pasifika in Lautoka.

While Vakatawa can be expected to star for the Drua this season, another new recruit will be especially impressive. Joji Nasova was named the HSBC SVNS Series Dream Team after the 2024/25 season and the flyer has since played Test rugby for the Flying Fijians.

Nasova debuted for the Fiji national team against Canada during the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup before earning a maiden start on the wing against Japan. The Olympic silver medallist also featured once during the November Internationals in a 41-33 win over Spain.

Fiji coach Mick Byrne has started Nasova on the wing in two of three international appearances, but the Drua have listed the former SVNS star as a centre on their website. Potentially, Vakatawa and Nasova could line up as the centre pairing for the Drua.

If that happens, the Drua will have one of the most destructive and dominant midfield combinations in Super Rugby Pacific. But Nasova’s versatility will be the difference, as it will lead fans to recognise the 25-year-old as the competition’s best signing.

Nasova has signed with the Newcastle Red Bulls on a two-year deal from next year’s Premiership season in England, but Drua fans can expect fireworks before that move.

HL: Let’s go with Tomas Lavanini, who will add power and grunt to a forward pack that was supposed to include the World Rugby Men’s 15’s Breakthrough Player of the Year, Fabian Holland, as well.

The Highlanders have a young and inexperienced squad all things considered, which is why the 33-year-old experienced lock will be an important signing if the Super Rugby Pacific franchise from the deep-south are hoping to be in the finals picture.

Lavanini’s 91 Test caps for Argentina tells you all you need to know about why Joseph and the Highlanders were after the tight-five forward. His combination with Holland would have become one of the best locking duos in the Super Rugby competition, but with the Dutch-born lock missing the whole campaign with a shoulder injury, more emphasis and pressure will be on the big Argentinian.

NL: Somehow, Benet Kumeroa, a Maori All Black and All Blacks XV prop, doesn’t have a single Super Rugby cap to his name.

Stuck behind a true embarrassment of riches at the Hurricanes, who have had All Blacks Tyrel Lomax, Pasilio Tosi, and Tevita Mafileo in addition to Xavier Numia, Pouri Rakete-Stones and the emerging Siale Lauaki on their books in recent seasons, Kumeroa is yet to be given a real crack in the big leagues. In 2026, he’ll get that shot with the Chiefs.

Aidan Ross has left a big hole in the Chiefs’ front row stocks, and Kumeroa is clearly in national selectors’ sights thanks to his form with Bay of Plenty. Ollie Norris and George Dyer are sure to be Jono Gibbes’ go-tos to start the season when healthy, but don’t be surprised if you see Kumeroa push his way up the pecking order with the ability to play on either side of the scrum.

Recommended

The one goal for every Aussie Super Rugby side in round 1

OPINION

‘Definitely a big learning curve’: Isaac Kailea on ‘frustrating’ 2025

INTERVIEW

George Bridge: Why 19-Test All Black chose Force after Montpellier stint

INTERVIEW

Patrick Pellegrini on Moana Pasifika getting 'stung' in 2025

INTERVIEW

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Henry Pollock handed first start for England as Borthwick makes 3 changes

30
2

Italian-qualified ex-Junior Bok follows in father's footsteps with Benetton move

2
3

Scotland dealt injury hammerblow with 3 conquerors of England ruled out

2
4

Report: James Ramm has RWC 2027 in his sights after shock move

5

South Africa leaves door open for highly rated Josh Neill

14
6

Edwin Edogbo does not need to prove that he is Irish

17
7

England the only team not represented in our Six Nations team of the week

6
8

Steve Tandy makes plea to nation as Wales set 2 unwanted records

10

Comments

3 Comments
D
DS 4 days ago

Doesn't matter how magical DMac is at Super there will still be a Southern Chorus of “Bring Back Mo” regardless of his far from dominant performances at two W Cups.

G
GM 5 days ago

‘The 196cm lock is a threat at lineout time, and has solid footwork at the line to get his arms free for an offload with the ball in hand. Hannah had four tries in the Bunnings NPC competition in 2025 and made 106 carries in just 676 minutes of rugby.’


Hope you’re right about Jamie’s footwork and skillset, because 1.96 ain’t going to cut it as a test lock.

N
NJ 5 days ago

That height cuts it at front jumper in a test, but definitely not in the middle of the lineout. Even at front the big SA locks would monster him.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

The Highlanders boss looks the leading candidate for rugby's toughest gig, but his tactical strategy may jar with some.

74
LONG READ

Thriving at Leicester after years on the move, Billy Searle has found his club

Settled at last at professional club number eight, Searle's form has been rewarded with an England 'A' call-up and the PREM player of the month award

1
LONG READ

Wales search for positives as fans are pleaded to keep the faith

There was no lack of effort from Wales but after facing the world's top four nations, they have been left bludgeoned into submission

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hammer Head 9 minutes ago
Scotland dealt injury hammerblow with 3 conquerors of England ruled out

The Scot’s have played their big game for the year. They can rest now.

2 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 17 minutes ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

This is fair comment and what a baptism of fire for the new coach.

If he succeeds - a massive turnaround for the ABs.



...

74 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 19 minutes ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

Well there are probably more people in Pinetown, Durban than there are in New Zealand.

74 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 20 minutes ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

That’s my worry.

74 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 22 minutes ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

I don’t believe a series win is attainable either. A draw at best.

So Jamie/Rennie get canned after 2027?



...

74 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 24 minutes ago
The England player Finn Russell said he would target ahead of Calcutta Cup

Is it just me? But should Finn Russell be talking about tactics to the media before a game?

I thought that was a bit strange. Even if Jim is an ex Scotland team mate.



...

5 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock handed first start for England as Borthwick makes 3 changes

Well everyone is a expert and a top coach.

Everyone was shouting and screaming as England won 16 in row(won’t it) lost one game and reading this the squad should be sent home.



...

30 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

Hey Spew. I’m not Nick but the answer to your questions are:

1. Yes- team with accurate kicking 9s and organized kick chases with one player leaping high and tipping ball back to two other chases is now 50/50 ball or better.



...

74 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

Nick I’m interested in your thoughts why kicking is so prevalent at the moment.

Do you think it is because the ‘blocker’ rule has changed, making contestable kicks a better option? Or the referees ruck decisions are making the ruck too much of a risk to hold onto the ball? Or defenses are too good and a contestable is the better option? Thanks, have a good one :)



...

74 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 1 hour ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

I wonder if the Leicester Fainganuku path is gong to be the more common one looking forward; make a name for yourself, ideally get some ABs caps, go make some good money abroad, come back home for another RWC cycle to achieve the dream of ABs success.

We need to accept that we can’t keep everyone ($) and also that opening the floodgates to eligibility from abroad would devastate a local competition desperate to stay relevant (and making some pretty good strides to be fair). Perhaps we can structure a super rugby comp as part of global calendar where players can do both but i don’t think we can afford to change any eligibility rules as things stand.



...

74 Go to comments
F
Fernando 2 hours ago
Wallabies announce 2026 schedule as Perth the big winner

Argentine media outlets (close to the UAR, specifically ESPN Latam) claim that Los Pumas will only play 10 games in 2026. Six in Argentina (SCO, WAL, ENG, AUS x 2 and RSA) and four in Europe (IRE, ITA, FRA, the final match against the team that finishes in the same position in the European group).

4 Go to comments
J
Jordon 2 hours ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

I actually saw this quite a bit during the NPC last year, when a box kick was won by the team who kicked it they would recycle quickly from the ruck then kick again as there was often not enough time for cover to get back.

74 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 2 hours ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

I have two main reservations about JJ as the AB coach. As you rightly said the toughest job in the rugby world because of the expectations of NZ fans and media. JJ will not have experienced that sort of personal pressure when he coached Japan and it would be interesting to see how he would handle it. Secondly it seems his game is based on dominating breakdowns and a tight old school defence coupled with a lot of kicking. Rassie decided two years ago that he would not win another WC with pretty much that strategy. JJ is untested in the emotional cauldron of fans expectations after a bad game.

How will he handle hostile press interviews? Dave Rennie has had exposure to that sort of pressure for the three years he coached the Wallabies - for my money he’s the better bet.



...

74 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'It's time for Borthwick and Farrell to pin their colours to the mast at 10'

Is it really ‘out of position’ though, or just out of his preferred position?

166 Go to comments
P
PB 3 hours ago
'Not New Zealand rugby': How would Joseph's brave new All Black world look?

Great thank you.

74 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
'It's time for Borthwick and Farrell to pin their colours to the mast at 10'

And as I said, that distribution clearly shows he should be no1.

166 Go to comments
f
fl 3 hours ago
The England player Finn Russell said he would target ahead of Calcutta Cup

“the No.13 channel has been a source of success for Scotland in recent victories over England, with Huw Jones and Russell linking for Scotland’s legendary 2018 try. With England not settled on their preferred outside centre, one would imagine Scotland’s tactic would have remained the same regardless of who had 13 on their back in white.”

There’s nothing Borthwick could have done about that.



...

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
'It's time for Borthwick and Farrell to pin their colours to the mast at 10'

Contestable kicking is the future at international level where everyones equal. Check out Nicks latest article for two of those coachs PMCD!

166 Go to comments
T
Tom 3 hours ago
Henry Pollock handed first start for England as Borthwick makes 3 changes

Yeah might be time to give Itoje a sabbatical. He's played so much rugby, no wonder he's not the player he used to be. I do think on his day he's still as good as any lock in the country though.

30 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
'It's time for Borthwick and Farrell to pin their colours to the mast at 10'

You think more saints are the answer, not less?

I think the exact opposite (with no valid basis), that Ford is their as a crutch against the best teams in the world.



...

166 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT