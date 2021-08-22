Springboks player ratings vs Pumas | Rugby Championship

12:45am, 22 August 2021

It was not memorable, but it was another effective performance from South Africa.

The Springboks secured a 29-10 win over Los Pumas on Saturday in Round Two of the Rugby Championship.

The hosts outscored the visitors two tries to one for the victory at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Leezil Hendricks of Rugby365 rates the South African players:

15 Willie le Roux

The fullback did not have too many chances with ball in hand and only managed to make four carries and 13 metres. He tried to get more into the thick of things making two cross-field kicks in the second half, however, failed to make much of an impact.

5/10

14 Cheslin Kolbe

It was a game that did not favour the backline and it was evident in Kolbe’s limited opportunity. Just like Le Roux and Mampimpi, he tried to look for work making just two carries. Nonetheless, he made up for it in defence making five tackles, a crucial turnover in the 50th minute and powered over Gonzalo Bertranou. The wing also slotted into the scrumhalf role on a couple of occasions and the last 10 minutes of the match.

6/10

13 Lukhanyo Am

His performance won’t steal the headlines, but he produced a noteworthy shift. He broke the defensive line on a couple of occasions. However, he conceded a few penalties which included a high tackle, while he also missed a tackle which is very rare for the usual reliable Am.

6/10

12 Damian de Allende

Utilised as the first receiver, the centre proved to be very effective. He had a nervy start conceding an early penalty in the opening minutes, however, he recovered well and was a standout performer in the backline making 31 metres and 10 carries. He missed just one of his eight tackles.

7/10

11 Makazole Mapimpi

The wing had a very quiet first half but got more involved in the second stanza and scored a try. He made all seven of his tackles.

5/10

10 Handré Pollard

The flyhalf’s kicking was flawless – 100 percent success rate from the tee. Pollard controlled the game well. Unfortublealy he struggled under the high ball, nonetheless, he executed his role at flyhalf well.

7/10

9 Cobus Reinach

One just can’t deny the impressive pace of the scrumhalf. He broke the defensive line on a couple of occasions. However, his service from the base was a little troubling and his kicks were charged down on two occasions. Despite it not being his best display at scrumhalf, his break set up the Boks’ first try and he only missed one of his eight tackles.

6/10

8 Jasper Wiese

The No.8 failed to emulate last weekend’s man of the match performance nonetheless he put in another noteworthy shift. He made 11 carries and 37 metres while his defence was just as solid making six tackles. Unfortunately, he was a little overzealous on a couple of occasions and conceded a crucial penalty which led to Argentina’s first points of the match. However, with Duane Vermeulen out of action, he proved to be vital in the Green and Gold jersey.

6/10

7 Franco Mostert

Whether at lock of flank, Mostert always delivers. It might have not been his best but the utility forward was one of the enforcers making an astonishing team-high 14 tackles.

7/10

6 Siyamthanda Kolisi (captain)

It was a very quiet performance from the skipper. He did the basics right but nothing really impressive. According to SANZAAR’s stats he made two carries, 10 metres and 10 tackles.

5/10

5 Lodewyk de Jager

It was a fitting performance for a 50th Test. Not one who enjoyed much of the fanfare, the lock was the team’s top performer. Aside from his 14 tackles, the lock was a vital component in Boks’ aerial battle. He was also the architect in the Springboks’ line-out. His stats also boast a line-out steal juts before the break.

9/10

4 Marvin Orie

Getting his first start in the Bok jersey, but it was not one of his best performances. He made a couple of handling errors – one that stands out is the knock-on inside the Los Pumas’ five-metre line in the 24th minute. He managed to secure the ball in the line-outs and worked well with his fellow lock De Jager.

5/10

3 Thomas du Toit

It was an outstanding performance from the tighthead. He made some hefty tackles and won a scrum tackle. He also made a handful of carries. Vital part in the forward dominance.

8/10

2 Malcolm Marx

It was just a class display from the hooker. He was solid in defence and accurate when it came to line-out throwing. The hooker also won two turnovers at crucial stages. To add to an already impressive performance he scored a try. A timely reminder to the Boks’ coaching staff of his skills.

9/10

1 Trevor Nyakane.

The prop twisted his ankle after just 10 minutes of play and was replaced by Steven Kitshoff.

N/A

Replacements:

16 Mbongeni Mbonambi (on for Marx, 54th)

Due to Marx’s incredible display, the replacement did not make much of a difference. His line-out throws were good and he made three carries.

7/10

17 Steven Kitshoff (on for Nyakane, 10th)

Having to take the field really early, the prop did not miss a beat. He made five carries and put in some big tackles.

7/10

18 Frans Malherbe (on for Du Toit, 54)

Failed to make an impact. He scrummed well and made one carry. Made six tackles.

5/10

19 Nicolaas van Rensburg (on for Orie, 50th )

The debutant was very impressive in defence with his 11 tackles. However, he conceded a couple of penalties which could be credited to the fact that it was his first match in the Green and Gold.

5/10

20 Albertus Smith (on for De Jager, 62nd)

Not enough to be rated

21 Dan du Preez (on for Wiese, 50th)

The flank made the most of his cameo, making five carries, 11 metres and seven tackles

6/10

22 Jaden Hendrikse (on for Reinach 65th)

Not enough time to be rated

23 Damian Willemse (on for Le Roux 66th)

Not enough time to be rated