Springboks forward coach wary of Rennie's attacking approach

1:05am, 08 September 2021

South Africa is determined to continue their impressive 2021 form when they face Australia in Round Three of the Rugby Championship in the Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids admitted his team has plenty of aspects of their game that requires improvement.

However, the one aspect that will be tested this week is defence.

Deon Davids previews the Springboks clash against the Wallabies

“Australia is a quality side,” Davids told a virtual media briefing on Tuesday, adding that the three recent losses to New Zealand are not a true reflection of the quality of a Dave Rennie-coached home team.

Despite having beaten the British and Irish Lions, as well as having whitewashed Argentina, it is the “ball in hand” approach by Rennie that Davids believe could be the Bok team’s biggest test this week.

Davids was adamant that despite the failure to ‘execute’ in the encounters with the All Blacks, the Wallabies won’t crawl into their shells.

“From past experiences of coaching against Dave Rennie – be that Glasgow Warriors, he Chiefs and now the Wallabies – that is part of his approach,” Davids said.

“[He likes his teams] to have this attacking philosophy and he likes his teams to play with the ball in hand, build pressure with the ball,” he added.

“Their attack’s really improved, but they would look back in terms of execution and decision making.

“In certain areas and moments of the game they weren’t as good as they would have wanted.

“However, they will look at it and try to correct it.

“They will also look at how they want to execute in certain situations.

“I believe they will have the same approach.”

Davids suggested Sunday’s outing will be a ‘high intensity’ affair and they will need to defend multiple phases against a team that likes to keep the ball in hand.

“We have to be patient and, in terms of execution, if you get an opportunity, use it.”