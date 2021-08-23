Springboks call up Grant Williams after season ending injury for Hendrikse

7:45am, 23 August 2021

Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams will join the Springbok squad in Nelson Mandela Bay today (Monday) as Rugby Championship cover following the withdrawal of Jaden Hendrikse due to a leg fracture.

Scrumhalves Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies and now Hendrikse have all been injured, while the Springboks’ back row has also taken a pounding. Marco van Staden (knock), Duane Vermeulen (ankle), Pieter-Steph du Toit (shoulder), Rynhardt Elstadt (knee) and even fellow call-up Jean-Luc du Preez (ankle) are all currently battling injury.

A statement from SA Rugby reads: “Hendrikse was stretchered off the field after seven minutes of action off the replacements bench following a tackle in the team’s 29-10 victory against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition.

“Williams, who has made a strong statement on the field for the Cell C Sharks, joins Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies and Cobus Reinach as the scrumhalves in the squad.”

De Klerk and Jantjies were both on the injury list in the last two weeks but are on track with their recovery from a leg strain and hip pointer niggle respectively and will be available for selection for the Tests against Australia and New Zealand.

“It is sad to lose a player like Jaden who was really beginning to find his feet in the system and starting to make his mark in Test rugby, but unfortunately injuries are part of the game,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

“We are lucky to have a handful of talented scrumhalves in the country, and as coaches we have been impressed with Grant’s form this season.

“He will certainly benefit from being in the squad and being exposed to our structures and systems, and we are looking forward to seeing what he has to offer.”

The Springboks, who will enjoy some time off for the next few days to freshen up mentally and physically following a jam-packed schedule in the last two-and-a-half months, will remain in Nelson Mandela Bay until SANZAAR announces where the remaining Rugby Championship fixtures will be hosted.

SA Rugby have offered to host the remainder of the tournament.