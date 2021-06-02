Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Shannon Frizell scratched and Aaron Smith rested as Highlanders name side to tackle Waratahs

By Online Editors
Shannon Frizell. (Photo by Andrew Cornaga/Photosport)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

The Highlanders return to Forsyth Barr Stadium for their last round-robin home game of the season knowing that nothing less than a win will do to keep them in the hunt for a finals spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shannon Frizell is ruled out with an ankle injury sustained during the Rebels match that will sideline him for up to six weeks. After a heavy workload halfback and co-captain Aaron Smith gets a rest under the All Blacks load protocols providing Kayne Hammington with the opportunity to play his 50th game for the Highlanders.

In other changes, Bryn Evans, returns to the pack and the well-performed Kazuki Himeno and Billy Harmon start in the loose trio with James Lentjes moving to the blindside. Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck and Teariki Ben-Nicholas refresh the forwards reserves.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
How can Richie Mo’unga wrestle the All Blacks No 10 jersey off Beauden Barrett once and for all?

The rest of the backline remains unchanged and in the reserves Sam Gilbert returns from injury and Otago halfback James Arscott will potentially debut off the bench.

This game is the Highlander’s annual celebration of grassroots rugby. All registered junior rugby players, coaches and referees have been invited to attend the match and the annual Junior Club Race will take place at halftime.

Highlanders: Josh Ioane, Patelesio Tomkinson, Michael Collins, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Kayne Hammington, Kazuki Himeno, Billy Harmon, James Lentjes, Bryn Evans, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon (c), Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck, Josh Dickson, Hugh Renton, James Arscott, Sam Gilbert, Teariki Ben-Nicholas.

Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul The big ask Will Genia believes that there has to be a place in the domestic calendar for Trans-Tasman rugby. Will Genia Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Shannon Frizell scratched and Aaron Smith rested as Highlanders name side to tackle Waratahs

Search