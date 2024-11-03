Scott Barrett's verdict on England's haka response

England say their haka response was decided well in advance of Joe Marler’s tweets earlier this week, but regardless, the theatre was palpable. All Blacks captain Scott Barrett was asked about the move following his side’s win.

After a week of controversy, all eyes were peeled on Allianz Stadium as the drama kicked off minutes before the match did. Anticipation was ripe in the wake of English prop Joe Marler’s “the haka should be binned” comment online.

Following the national anthems, the teams broke away and with the words of Marler’s X (formerly Twitter) post no doubt echoing through the minds of the All Blacks, both sides pressed forward as a stirring haka was performed.

The few steps both teams took towards each other heightened what was already fever-pitched excitement from the London crowd, who performed ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ during the standoff.

What followed was a rugby match that embodied the passion of that prematch moment, and didn’t relent for 80 minutes. Barrett’s side ultimately came out victors, and he was asked what he made of the English response to the haka.

“I think the week showed that there’s going to be plenty of feeling between the teams in regards to the haka and we expected a strong challenge, even before the whistle. It was great, you can certainly feel the atmosphere and it was a special moment,” he replied in the post-match press conference.

England didn’t just respond to the visitors’ challenge pregame, Steve Borthwick’s side had plenty to say through their actions on the field. The young English outfit pushed the Kiwis to the last minute, ultimately falling short when George Ford’s drop goal attempt went wide while just two points separated the sides on the scoreboard.

“I think they had every opportunity to (win),” Barrett said. “Going back to the July series, they have been three tight encounters and tonight they certainly had the opportunity to put their nose in front.”

Tackling a more dynamic England side with lethal attacking threats was a different challenge for Barrett and his side, but the captain felt ultimately his men got over the line thanks to more attacking ambition.

“I think when they’re playing, they have shown this year they’re a dangerous team. I think we potentially just played a little bit more rugby than them for the majority of the game.

“There were a few arm-wrestles but I was just pleased with our endeavour to play and that created that opportunity with Mark (Tele’a) to put us in front.”

The captain himself had his hands full squaring off against another of the world’s best locks in Maro Itoje who is back in powerful form.

“Maro, he always poses a threat around the breakdown and at set piece, he showed that tonight and had some influence on those areas. It’s always a good ding-dong (battle) and I enjoy playing him.”

Attack 103 Passes 211 85 Ball Carries 143 182m Post Contact Metres 279m 5 Line Breaks 8

Along with the haka discourse, one of the biggest talking points following the game was Borthwick’s decision to take flyhalf Marcus Smith out of the game in favour of George Ford, backing the veteran – who recently returned from a torn quad injury – to see the game out.

The 31-year-old, while typically considered one of the safest boots in the game, was unable to snatch the win. Barrett said he “wasn’t too sure” what England’s bench tactics were late, but complimented both playmakers on their performances.

“I think they controlled the game pretty well. They put the ball in the air and challenged us there. I’m not too sure if there was something tactical at the end there but I think they both played well.”