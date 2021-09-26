Scotland's victory over Ireland leaves head coach Bryan Easson proud

11:46am, 26 September 2021

Proud Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson praised his players’ sacrifices after they kept their World Cup qualification hopes alive with a last-gasp win over Ireland.

Scotland trailed by five points in Parma on Saturday night before Chloe Rollie went over and Sarah Law clinched a 20-18 victory with the conversion.

The victory saw Scotland finish second behind Italy in their qualification group and advance to a repechage tournament.

The Scots will compete with Samoa, Colombia and the runners-up in the final Asian qualifiers, which see Japan, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan face off next month.

Easson wrote on Twitter: “Could not be more proud of this team. The work they have put in and the belief they have shown is testament to the sacrifices they have made over the last 18 months.”

