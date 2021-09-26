Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Scotland's victory over Ireland leaves head coach Bryan Easson proud

By PA
PA

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Proud Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson praised his players’ sacrifices after they kept their World Cup qualification hopes alive with a last-gasp win over Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland trailed by five points in Parma on Saturday night before Chloe Rollie went over and Sarah Law clinched a 20-18 victory with the conversion.

The victory saw Scotland finish second behind Italy in their qualification group and advance to a repechage tournament.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The Scots will compete with Samoa, Colombia and the runners-up in the final Asian qualifiers, which see Japan, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan face off next month.

Easson wrote on Twitter: “Could not be more proud of this team. The work they have put in and the belief they have shown is testament to the sacrifices they have made over the last 18 months.”

Can today’s Springboks replicate the feats of yesteryear? The Springboks have bounced back from defeats in the past, but does the current side have what it takes? Jamie Wall TJ Perenara returns to the All Blacks hot seat Aaron Smith's ongoing absence from the All Blacks grants TJ Perenara the chance to reaffirm his standing. Gregor Paul A Test of conviction South Africa must ignore their mounting detractors and stick to their style to have any hope of beating the All Blacks. Jon Cardinelli Samisoni Taukei’aho brings pure power to the All Blacks front row Analysis: The All Blacks' newest hooker is making waves both around the park and in the engine room. Nick Bishop A conflict 100 years in the making Can any sporting rivalry match what 100 years of All Blacks v Springboks battles have produced? Tony Johnson

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland's victory over Ireland leaves head coach Bryan Easson proud

Search