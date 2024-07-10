Select Edition

International

Scotland change all 15 from Canada win with big guns returning for USA

By Josh Raisey
Scotland's wing Duhan van der Merwe celebrates after scoring his third try during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has changed the entire starting XV that triumphed over Canada last week for their clash with the United States this Friday in Washington DC.

A Scottish team containing ten debutants in the squad beat Canada 73-12 last Saturday in the first of their four-match tour of the Americas.

Townsend has reverted back to a much more experienced team which will run out at Audi Field, with Sione Tuipulotu and Rory Darge co-captaining the side, with Jamie Ritchie and Kyle Steyn serving as vice-captains.

All eight replacements featured last week in some capacity against Canada, with hooker Robbie Smith, lock Max Williamson and centre Matt Currie all making their debuts.

The match will see flanker Jamie Ritchie earn his 50th cap for Scotland.

Scotland XV
15. Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (4)
14. Kyle Steyn – Vice-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (20)
13. Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (48)
12. Sione Tuipulotu – Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (25)
11. Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (39)
10. Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (27)
9. George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (30)
1. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (31)
2. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (17)
3. Murphy Walker – Glasgow Warriors (3)
4. Alex Craig ­– Scarlets (2)
5. Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (38)
6. Jamie Ritchie – Vice-Captain – Edinburgh Rugby (49)
7. Rory Darge – Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (19)
8. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (45)

Replacements
16. Robbie Smith – Northampton Saints (1)
17. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (31)
18. Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints (4)
19. Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (1)
20. Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (9)
21. Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (3)
22. Ross Thompson – Edinburgh Rugby (4)
23. Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby (1)

