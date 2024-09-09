Scotland receive mixed injury update ahead of autumn

Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner will face a race to feature for Scotland this autumn after undergoing surgery on his knee during the off-season.

The 29-year-old missed Scotland’s summer tour of the Americas in order to have his knee treated after completing last season with Edinburgh.

In an injury report shared by his club on Monday, Skinner is expected to be out until early November as he recovers. That will rule the lock out of the start of Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series campaign, and could well write off his entire international window as he returns to full fitness.

Gregor Townsend’s side will face Fiji, world champions South Africa, Portugal and Australia in November, and while they will likely be without Skinner, his second-row partner for club and country, Glen Young, should be available.

Edinburgh confirmed in the same report that Young is expected to return from a pec injury by late October.

Young returned home early from Scotland’s summer tour after winning his fourth cap in the 73-12 win over Canada in their opening match of the tour.

The duo will obviously miss the start of Edinburgh’s United Rugby Championship campaign, which begins with a visit from Leinster on Friday September 20.

