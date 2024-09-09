Northern Edition

Scotland receive mixed injury update ahead of autumn

By Josh Raisey
Scotland's lock Sam Skinner celebrates after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Tonga at Stade de Nice in Nice, southern France on September 24, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner will face a race to feature for Scotland this autumn after undergoing surgery on his knee during the off-season.

The 29-year-old missed Scotland’s summer tour of the Americas in order to have his knee treated after completing last season with Edinburgh.

In an injury report shared by his club on Monday, Skinner is expected to be out until early November as he recovers. That will rule the lock out of the start of Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series campaign, and could well write off his entire international window as he returns to full fitness.

Gregor Townsend’s side will face Fiji, world champions South Africa, Portugal and Australia in November, and while they will likely be without Skinner, his second-row partner for club and country, Glen Young, should be available.

Edinburgh confirmed in the same report that Young is expected to return from a pec injury by late October.

Young returned home early from Scotland’s summer tour after winning his fourth cap in the 73-12 win over Canada in their opening match of the tour.

The duo will obviously miss the start of Edinburgh’s United Rugby Championship campaign, which begins with a visit from Leinster on Friday September 20.

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

Nick Easter has emerged as a strong contender to be England’s new defence coach after continuing to impress working with the USA Eagles and Chinnor in the Championship in English rugby’s second tier.

One year to go until the Women's Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

Latest Features

LONG READ

'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a record hiding in Santa Fe, the Wallabies supremo has much to address before the All Blacks arrive Down Under.

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Derek Murray 18 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

It was clearly the wrong call to dump Rennie, I thought so at the time and still do, but Schmidt is a proven quality coach and we are where we are. Knee jerk discussions on swapping coaches solves nothing.


Eddie was a train wreck but McKenzie, Deans, Cheika, Rennie, Jones and Schmidt are all operating at the top level of coaches and yet we've gotten worse and worse for 20 years.


It's not the coach. It's not the coach

6 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 22 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I was tempted not to read this as I've struggled to process how bad we were. Thanks for the detail of where we let it go after halftime when they ran riot out wide. Strategy and attitude were way off.


What bothers me though, perhaps even more, is how soft we were near our line. Their second and third tries were simply a matter of a tap/set piece near our line, two phases and score. That was scarily bad, embarrassingly soft. Imagine not even having to work a lineout maul to score.


We were seriously crap in Lyon last year and I was miserable on the drive back to our home base down in Avignon and for days after but we didn't give up and we worked to make them score. This felt like we were out of our league, unable to stop basic attack and then unwilling to even try.


Joe has quite a job to do to get this mob up for their next game in Sydney. Would you prefer to let the same team try to redeem themselves or ring the changes, bringing in anybody fit and ready to go - Paisami, Wright(s), McReight, Kailea, LSL?


Sadly, I don't see how Slips or Marika add to their cap tallies after these outings. They looked seriously off the pace. AAA also but there is no obvious replacement at TH.

6 Go to comments
C
CT 22 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

It's our strong currency that gets us off the hook DS

85 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 23 minutes ago
Breach and Packer braces bolster England's win over France

I think it's a little premature to say that. Like the pre-2011 All Blacks, they've won everything except the biggest prize in the sport. If they can win RWC2025, then they will have a strong claim to be the best of the best - but as RWC2021 showed, that's easier said than done.

5 Go to comments
M
Mitch 29 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

It was a painful weekend, Nick. Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a spectacular try in his NRL debut and then we had a Wallabies side give up to concede all those points in the last 10 minutes. More passive defence in Sydney and the All Blacks will win by 50.

6 Go to comments
G
GG 33 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

DS, still difficult to acknowledge but you are trying

85 Go to comments
D
DP 43 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Dave Rennie. Just saying....

6 Go to comments
G
GG 45 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Great idea. Agree. And wings cannot weigh more than 90 kgs otherwise might hurt opponents. And back line players only allowed to be tackled around ankles. Imagine how this would get Rassie thinking 😉

85 Go to comments
D
DS 49 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

He and I have congratulated you already. You hardly need us to endorse your efforts as you are champions of that aspect yourselves.

85 Go to comments
D
DS 52 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Time to reset the bench replacements. Like football just 5 replacements including injuries so that would bring more careful management, less skirting the safety rules and make it a contest again of stamina and fitness. The game is heading down the gridiron avenue with attack and defence teams with massive squads.

85 Go to comments
G
GG 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

DS, real rugger folk ignore the drivel and rather respect each other. The ABs have and are our main rival, and we love playing them, win or lose. We have lost plenty over the years, so any victory is special as we know what it takes to beat them. Maybe, just maybe, Ben and all you guys in the land of the long cloud could show some respect when we do manage to win the odd game.

85 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Joe is likely to have a plan and could surprise just as SA need to watch their current hubris against Argentina - they have had two wins already.

85 Go to comments
G
GG 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

DS, Richie was for years the master at playing on the line and avoiding cards or penalties. Well done to Richie. Don’t get obsessed with all this stuff about cards. It is a bit of swings and roundabouts. We had our share of cards the last 2 games but don’t hear any losing from our side about that. Just a focus to avoid cards in the future.

85 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

There seems to be a trend at the moment with Trans-Tasman teams struggling at kickoff time. There was some poor examples during Super Rugby and that seems to have carried over to The Rugby Championship. Both the Wallabies and the All Blacks have put themselves under a lot of pressure with poor exits.


On the defence side, it also seems to be a habit of both New Zealand and Australia to have a passive defence line. They seem reluctant to employ the rush system that works some effectively at the moment.


Thanks as always Nick.

6 Go to comments
T
TL 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Very helpful to see that inexplicable ‘cliff fall’ unpacked Nick. My sense is there is oddly an atmosphere of patience in the Australian rugby community and commentariat for Schmidt’s layers to grow oyster-wise. He will be forgiven two losses to the ABs but perhaps come The Lions tour a pearl or two will need to develop.

6 Go to comments
G
GG 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

DS, you guys keep going n about the cards. We have our fair share for sure, but move on as cards unfortunately are a part of the game. Maybe the ABs should focus on discipline and when under pressure concentrate to not give away silly stuff. Pressure does do strange things.

85 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Some lovely bait on that line of Ben's. Sure to get a few white pointers biting.

"The Twickenham beat down against 14 in a cash-grab friendly" is a particularly pungent morsel.

85 Go to comments
G
GG 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

DS, been a while you right. We have worked hard since 2017 to be a better side, and begin to get consistent results. Hopefully we can keep improving and be a match for the mighty ABs. We know what it is to be beaten, so will never take any win for granted. Important to keep respecting the ABs as well as the other top sides. Currently we are transitioning to a more attacking side playing with width which does open us up to mistakes but change and growth does come with some risk. Am sure Razor will build a proper side again and you guys will be at the top again soon. Was so good to have the ABs in SA for a few weeks

85 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Congrats SA - your first win in 15 years!


There's the W Cup, of course - Did anyone ever find out who condemned Sam Cane to a red card - the nameless hangman in the Bunker? A very weird system that was immediately axed.

85 Go to comments
C
CV 1 hour ago
Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

I was watching La Rochelle v Toulon yesterday where they said the deal is similar to the one Jordi Barrett has with Leinster. He starts in Dublin after the tour.

8 Go to comments
