PRO 14    

Scotland prop Murray McCallum swaps Edinburgh for Glasgow

By PA
Murray McCallum, Blair Kinghorn and Damien Hoyland (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Glasgow have signed Scotland prop Murray McCallum from Edinburgh on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old spent five years with Edinburgh and made 63 appearances, along with three Scotland caps.

“It’s exciting to get the chance to experience a new culture and experience a new way of playing,” he told the Warriors website.

“Glasgow play an exciting brand of rugby and I’m looking forward to immersing myself in the club, getting to know the boys, the coaches and fighting for a jersey amongst some very experienced players.

“In my time here I’m looking to continue to develop as a player and I’m eager to get some games under my belt and get back playing on the big stage – I’ve seen Scotstoun packed out and I can’t wait to experience it from the pitch.”

