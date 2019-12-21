Recap: Saracens vs Bristol | Gallagher Premiership

21 December, 9:57am

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Gallagher Premiership match between Saracens and Bristol at Allianz Park.

Maro Itoje returns to the Saracens starting XV. The England international was absent for the win over Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup last time out.

Itoje is the only change in the pack meaning 21-year-old duo Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl retain their place in the back row alongside Billy Vunipola.

An alteration at nine sees Ben Spencer reinstated to partner Owen Farrell in the half-back slot while Brad Barritt is back to form a midfield with Nick Tompkins.

Max Malins, who featured in Europe from the start for the first time last Saturday, remains at full-back after impressing in the backfield. Prop Rhys Carre is set for his first Premiership outing since joining Saracens from Cardiff Blues in the summer.

Charles Piutau, meanwhile, returns to the Bristol XV. The All Black is one of six changes from the side that beat Stade Francais last weekend to maintain a 100 per cent record in the European Challenge Cup.

Heading to Allianz Park second in the top-flight and unbeaten in seven games, Pat Lam welcomes back Luke Morahan and Andy Uren to the backline, while Sam Bedlow makes his first Premiership start of the season in the midfield.

In the pack, John Afoa recovers from a dead leg to start, while Harry Thacker and Steven Luatua are also named.

“Going to Allianz Park to face a full-strength Saracens outfit is one of the biggest challenges in Europe and we know we are going to have to be on the money to come away with the victory,” said Lam. “These are the sort of occasions and opportunities that we need to grow as a team. We’re excited about the challenge we face.”

SARACENS: 15. Max Malins; 14. Sean Maitland, 13. Nick Tompkins, 12. Brad Barritt (capt), 11. Elliot Daly; 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Vincent Koch, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Kruis, 6. Nick Isiekwe, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Billy Vunipola. Reps: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Titi Lamositele, 19. Will Skelton, 20. Jackson Wray, 21. Richard Wigglesworth, 22. Duncan Taylor, 23 Alex Lewington.

BRISTOL: 15. Charles Piutau; 14. Luke Morahan, 13. Piers O’Conor, 12. Sam Bedlow, 11. Toby Fricker; 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Andy Uren; 1. Jake Woolmore, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. John Afoa, 4. Joe Joyce, 5. Chris Vui, 6. Steven Luatua (capt), 7. Jake Heenan, 8. Nathan Hughes. Reps: 16. Will Capon, 17. James Lay, 18. Max Lahiff, 19. Ed Holmes, 20. Luke Hamilton, 21. Harry Randall, 22. Ioan Lloyd, 23. Alapati Leiua.

