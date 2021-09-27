Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

Samu Kerevi: Time away from the Australian game has helped

By AAP
(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Wallabies powerhouse Samu Kerevi says his time away from Australian rugby has contributed to the maturation in his game and demeanour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerevi, who is celebrating his 28th birthday on Monday, was singled out by Argentina coach Mario Ledesma as the difference in their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday, which the hosts won 27-8 in Townsville.

Ledesma said Kerevi was “more mature and maybe fitter” than when he last ran out against Los Pumas.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The Season | Series 8 | Episode 6

In the lead-up to the Wallabies’ rematch with Argentina, Kerevi cited his time with Suntory Sungoliath in Japan and the Australian sevens team, plus conversations with Dave Rennie about how he can impact each Test as major factors in his development.

“I feel a bit more calmer out there and try not to do too much,” he said.

“Being away and coming back into the Wallabies group, Dave (Rennie) has simplified my job… and it’s such a detailed game that I know exactly where I need to be.

“The sevens helped a lot with the skill-set as well and the conditioning side of the game – it got me pretty fit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerevi said he’s learning from the veterans like James Slipper, Quade Cooper and skipper Michael Hooper, while also feeding off the hunger of the younger players in the Wallabies squad.

“It’s just a great storm for me on the field,” he said.

The Fiji-born Kerevi has been outstanding since his Test recall for Australia, who now ride a three-game win streak heading into Saturday’s clash on the Gold Coast.

While Rennie was pleased with the Wallabies’ most recent win, their team review on Monday highlighted specific areas of improvement with a clear focus on shutting teams out in the latter stages of games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was one of those games where you felt a little bit unfulfilled after the game,” prop Slipper said.

“Yeah, we won the Test and that’s great… but most of the individuals involved in the game realise that there was so much more that we can do.

“With the review today it’s identifying where we can improve… but that’s kind of where we are, we lost three games in a row to the All Blacks and took a hit in confidence there.

“We’ve seen three pretty good games off the back of that… but we’ve got a lot of improvement in us and this week is no different.

“The Argentinians will be better so we’re expecting a really hard-fought game.”

Heavy is the head that wears the crown The All Blacks are one of the few sides in world rugby that thrive with the favourites tag. Gregor Paul Can today’s Springboks replicate the feats of yesteryear? The Springboks have bounced back from defeats in the past, but does the current side have what it takes? Jamie Wall TJ Perenara returns to the All Blacks hot seat Aaron Smith's ongoing absence from the All Blacks grants TJ Perenara the chance to reaffirm his standing. Gregor Paul A Test of conviction South Africa must ignore their mounting detractors and stick to their style to have any hope of beating the All Blacks. Jon Cardinelli Samisoni Taukei’aho brings pure power to the All Blacks front row Analysis: The All Blacks' newest hooker is making waves both around the park and in the engine room. Nick Bishop

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

Samu Kerevi: Time away from the Australian game has helped

Search