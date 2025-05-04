Same criticism rings out over Sam Prendergast as one debate put to bed

Leinster’s Champions Cup dream died in dramatic fashion at the Aviva Stadium, but much of the online reaction has centred on one man: Sam Prendergast.

The 22-year-old fly-half had been handed the keys to the province’s attacking game in Saturday’s semi-final, but his defensive frailties were brutally exposed in a 37–34 loss to Northampton Saints that sent the English champions into their first European final since 2011.

While Fin Smith calmly guided Saints into the Cardiff showpiece, Prendergast struggled. The encounter, billed by some as a Lions trial, only bolstered the credentials of the Englishman.

Prendergast’s tackling was a frequent talking point as Saints repeatedly exploited soft shoulders in Leinster’s defence.

On social media, fans didn’t hold back, with the rookie’s missed tackle in the lead-up to Henry Pollock’s admittedly brilliant solo try (and a weak effort for one of Tommy Freeman’s three tries) drawing the most ire.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 2 5 Tries 5 3 Conversions 3 0 Drop Goals 0 126 Carries 87 7 Line Breaks 7 15 Turnovers Lost 10 7 Turnovers Won 7

South African rugby writer Jon Cardinelli wrote: “Sam Prendergast playing tag rugby? Never seen anyone less interested in making a tackle.”

One Scottish rugby fan on X echoed the same sentiment: “I’m a firm believer in defence being nit-picked in a 10s overall game is a bit silly, and I also really highly rate Prendergast, but I’ve never seen a player so scared of just committing to a tackle.”

Another posted: “Is Sam Prendergast the most overhyped player in any sport ever?”

The Lions debate has been put to bed, or at least who of Fin Smith or Prendergast is higher up in the pecking order.

“Sam Prendergast is NOT a Lions 10,” wrote former Wales fly-half Lee Jarvis. “Today’s game showed that, unfortunately.”

In an editorial in Sunday Times, respected Irish rugby writer Peter O’Reilly led with the headline: “It will be hard now for Andy Farrell to pick Sam Prendergast”, while another posted on X: “After yesterday, how can anyone still argue that Prendergast should be Lions 10, he is allergic to defending and absolutely bottles it, no fight in the bloke, easy to look good when your so protected with a good team but he cannot do big games.”

Yet another fan account wrote: “Worth noting that the rugby media and social media make out that Sam Prendergast is a “wonderkid” [sic] yet Fin Smith is just a year older and looks far more complete, a better defender, better decision making and better in high-pressure moments/games.”

The online pile-on wasn’t universal – some pointed to his inexperience and Leinster’s structural shortcomings – but the game reopened a familiar debate in Irish rugby circles.

With Ireland’s fly-half succession plan still unsettled post-Johnny Sexton, the selection of Prendergast during the Six Nations had been viewed by some as a long-term investment. But the debate over Jack Crowley, who has steered Munster and Ireland with growing authority, has been dusted off once again in light of Prendergast’s poor showing against Northampton.

“Prendergast is the worst defender I’ve seen ever seen at this level,” wrote one fan. “There’s no head-to-head with Fin Smith, only a chasm. How was he seriously picked so consistently over Crowley?”

“This just adds fuel to the fire. That Jack Crowley should be the starting Ireland 10,” wrote another disgruntled fan.