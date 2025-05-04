Same criticism rings out over Sam Prendergast as one debate put to bed
Leinster’s Champions Cup dream died in dramatic fashion at the Aviva Stadium, but much of the online reaction has centred on one man: Sam Prendergast.
The 22-year-old fly-half had been handed the keys to the province’s attacking game in Saturday’s semi-final, but his defensive frailties were brutally exposed in a 37–34 loss to Northampton Saints that sent the English champions into their first European final since 2011.
While Fin Smith calmly guided Saints into the Cardiff showpiece, Prendergast struggled. The encounter, billed by some as a Lions trial, only bolstered the credentials of the Englishman.
Prendergast’s tackling was a frequent talking point as Saints repeatedly exploited soft shoulders in Leinster’s defence.
On social media, fans didn’t hold back, with the rookie’s missed tackle in the lead-up to Henry Pollock’s admittedly brilliant solo try (and a weak effort for one of Tommy Freeman’s three tries) drawing the most ire.
South African rugby writer Jon Cardinelli wrote: “Sam Prendergast playing tag rugby? Never seen anyone less interested in making a tackle.”
One Scottish rugby fan on X echoed the same sentiment: “I’m a firm believer in defence being nit-picked in a 10s overall game is a bit silly, and I also really highly rate Prendergast, but I’ve never seen a player so scared of just committing to a tackle.”
Another posted: “Is Sam Prendergast the most overhyped player in any sport ever?”
The Lions debate has been put to bed, or at least who of Fin Smith or Prendergast is higher up in the pecking order.
“Sam Prendergast is NOT a Lions 10,” wrote former Wales fly-half Lee Jarvis. “Today’s game showed that, unfortunately.”
In an editorial in Sunday Times, respected Irish rugby writer Peter O’Reilly led with the headline: “It will be hard now for Andy Farrell to pick Sam Prendergast”, while another posted on X: “After yesterday, how can anyone still argue that Prendergast should be Lions 10, he is allergic to defending and absolutely bottles it, no fight in the bloke, easy to look good when your so protected with a good team but he cannot do big games.”
Yet another fan account wrote: “Worth noting that the rugby media and social media make out that Sam Prendergast is a “wonderkid” [sic] yet Fin Smith is just a year older and looks far more complete, a better defender, better decision making and better in high-pressure moments/games.”
The online pile-on wasn’t universal – some pointed to his inexperience and Leinster’s structural shortcomings – but the game reopened a familiar debate in Irish rugby circles.
With Ireland’s fly-half succession plan still unsettled post-Johnny Sexton, the selection of Prendergast during the Six Nations had been viewed by some as a long-term investment. But the debate over Jack Crowley, who has steered Munster and Ireland with growing authority, has been dusted off once again in light of Prendergast’s poor showing against Northampton.
“Prendergast is the worst defender I’ve seen ever seen at this level,” wrote one fan. “There’s no head-to-head with Fin Smith, only a chasm. How was he seriously picked so consistently over Crowley?”
“This just adds fuel to the fire. That Jack Crowley should be the starting Ireland 10,” wrote another disgruntled fan.
I actually feel very bitter about the way Jack Crowley has been treated. For me it goes back to RWC France when he was kept on the bench. I felt that the AB’s clearly had Sexton rattled, his age showed increasingly as the match progressed. Crowley coming on at the 50 min mark should, imo, have been the call.
Then we come to this past 6N’s. To me it was so clear that Ireland had another talented 10 in Prendergast, but for me the way to go was to have him as Crowley’s apprentice for at least two seasons. It was just criminal to see this young player so exposed at the top level. A wonderful passer of the ball, with great balance and a cool head, he is still just a growing young man, and lacks the broader talents and physical hardness Crowley has.
I would add that I’m not a Munster man, but an Ulster Australian. Looking forward to the Lions coming, I now can’t see how Farrell can bring Sam Prendergast at all. Both English Smiths and Finn Russell are far better all round players.
And I now feel that Farrell as a coach has serious flaws. That will give the WB’s some hope, imo. But ofc that depends on how he and his coaching team handle the immense talent they have access to in Ireland and Britain. And I do like Farrell, and overall highly rate him as a coach. Just, like Joe Schmidt before him, he does have flaws that can be fatal.
Prendergast is great.
Fin Smith might be slightly better, but i’d pick them both to go to Australia.
I bet the Aussies would pick Prendergast to start against them.
“Is Sam Prendergast the most overhyped player in any sport ever?” this is a ridiculous statement. Prendergast isn't over hyped. His limitations have been publicly very exposed in the last few months. He's a talented young player with some slick passing but I don't hear anyone hyping him whatsoever, in fact if anything, he's probably under hyped, everyone is saying he's sh*t lol! Fin Smith has established himself as the better player and is the clear favourite to start the first test in Australia.
So happy that England finally have an established 10 with a triple threat, I didn't enjoy much of the Farrell era, he's a great rugby player but over reliant on attacking kicks. Fin has a great tactical kicking game but is far more instinctive, excited to see where he can go, just hope he's trusted to run the attack and play what's in front of him.
I thought Leinster got a genius defense coach through Niebaner. Perhaps it’s time to go back to basics….!!!
Don’t be rediculous. The season overall has confirmed he's done well for Leinster, particularly the games v Stormers, Cardiff, Quins etc. The players sh#t the bed. This is on them. Overpaid, arse kissed and fetted over with far to much belief in the press hype. Add to that some incredible ego’s.
Yes, but even a good defence genius needs the right players. The Bok players are so instinctive - you have Kolbe, Steh, Kolisi, Kwagga - each of these just to mention a few are defensive monsters … The Irish both at Test and Leinster just lack the mentality to win when it really matters …
I have been saying it since the start of the season.
Prendergast cannot tackle, his standard is of AIL rugby.
He has a fantastic park in front of him, always gets an easy ride.
Crowley on the otherhand, has to contend with a very poor pack, but plays well, tackles well in all pressure environment.
It was the 3 boys from Leinster (M. Williams, Horgan and Carney)who propelled Prendergast, telling us all that he was the bees knees.
Again and again they kept saying that he was their man.
Curly , Larry and Mo have got more calls wrong.than any other TV pundits.
Shocking, blatant pro Leinster and pro Prendergast.
Well……he’s been found out
And by the way Leo has a LOT OF QUESTIONS to answer too.