Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Investec Champions Cup

Same criticism rings out over Sam Prendergast as one debate put to bed

By Ian Cameron at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Sam Prendergast of Leinster, centre, and teammates after their side's defeat in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster’s Champions Cup dream died in dramatic fashion at the Aviva Stadium, but much of the online reaction has centred on one man: Sam Prendergast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old fly-half had been handed the keys to the province’s attacking game in Saturday’s semi-final, but his defensive frailties were brutally exposed in a 37–34 loss to Northampton Saints that sent the English champions into their first European final since 2011.

While Fin Smith calmly guided Saints into the Cardiff showpiece, Prendergast struggled. The encounter, billed by some as a Lions trial, only bolstered the credentials of the Englishman.

Prendergast’s tackling was a frequent talking point as Saints repeatedly exploited soft shoulders in Leinster’s defence.

On social media, fans didn’t hold back, with the rookie’s missed tackle in the lead-up to Henry Pollock’s admittedly brilliant solo try (and a weak effort for one of Tommy Freeman’s three tries) drawing the most ire.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
2
5
Tries
5
3
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
126
Carries
87
7
Line Breaks
7
15
Turnovers Lost
10
7
Turnovers Won
7

South African rugby writer Jon Cardinelli wrote: “Sam Prendergast playing tag rugby? Never seen anyone less interested in making a tackle.”

One Scottish rugby fan on X echoed the same sentiment: “I’m a firm believer in defence being nit-picked in a 10s overall game is a bit silly, and I also really highly rate Prendergast, but I’ve never seen a player so scared of just committing to a tackle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another posted: “Is Sam Prendergast the most overhyped player in any sport ever?”

The Lions debate has been put to bed, or at least who of Fin Smith or Prendergast is higher up in the pecking order.

“Sam Prendergast is NOT a Lions 10,” wrote former Wales fly-half Lee Jarvis. “Today’s game showed that, unfortunately.”

In an editorial in Sunday Times, respected Irish rugby writer Peter O’Reilly led with the headline: “It will be hard now for Andy Farrell to pick Sam Prendergast”, while another posted on X: “After yesterday, how can anyone still argue that Prendergast should be Lions 10, he is allergic to defending and absolutely bottles it, no fight in the bloke, easy to look good when your so protected with a good team but he cannot do big games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another fan account wrote: “Worth noting that the rugby media and social media make out that Sam Prendergast is a “wonderkid” [sic] yet Fin Smith is just a year older and looks far more complete, a better defender, better decision making and better in high-pressure moments/games.”

The online pile-on wasn’t universal – some pointed to his inexperience and Leinster’s structural shortcomings – but the game reopened a familiar debate in Irish rugby circles.

With Ireland’s fly-half succession plan still unsettled post-Johnny Sexton, the selection of Prendergast during the Six Nations had been viewed by some as a long-term investment. But the debate over Jack Crowley, who has steered Munster and Ireland with growing authority, has been dusted off once again in light of Prendergast’s poor showing against Northampton.

“Prendergast is the worst defender I’ve seen ever seen at this level,” wrote one fan. “There’s no head-to-head with Fin Smith, only a chasm. How was he seriously picked so consistently over Crowley?”

“This just adds fuel to the fire. That Jack Crowley should be the starting Ireland 10,” wrote another disgruntled fan.

Related

'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

Leinster's quest for a fifth European title will have to wait another year after the club was knocked out in dramatic fashion at home.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Rob Baxter hits back on-air at former Exeter star's comments

2

Fissler Confidential: Harlequins' Italian stallion bolting to exit

3

Jordie Barrett produces man-of-the-match showing after benching drama

4

Overseas Lions XV: Four Scots, ten Englishmen and one Welshman make the cut

5

Carlos Spencer makes shock switch with Irish club rugby role

6

England No.10 stars as Benetton crush Glasgow side loaded with 2 Lions

7

Leinster player ratings vs Zebre Parma | 2024/25 URC

8

Ronan O'Gara handed season ending ban in France

Comments

15 Comments
M
Mzilikazi 7 days ago

I actually feel very bitter about the way Jack Crowley has been treated. For me it goes back to RWC France when he was kept on the bench. I felt that the AB’s clearly had Sexton rattled, his age showed increasingly as the match progressed. Crowley coming on at the 50 min mark should, imo, have been the call.


Then we come to this past 6N’s. To me it was so clear that Ireland had another talented 10 in Prendergast, but for me the way to go was to have him as Crowley’s apprentice for at least two seasons. It was just criminal to see this young player so exposed at the top level. A wonderful passer of the ball, with great balance and a cool head, he is still just a growing young man, and lacks the broader talents and physical hardness Crowley has.


I would add that I’m not a Munster man, but an Ulster Australian. Looking forward to the Lions coming, I now can’t see how Farrell can bring Sam Prendergast at all. Both English Smiths and Finn Russell are far better all round players.


And I now feel that Farrell as a coach has serious flaws. That will give the WB’s some hope, imo. But ofc that depends on how he and his coaching team handle the immense talent they have access to in Ireland and Britain. And I do like Farrell, and overall highly rate him as a coach. Just, like Joe Schmidt before him, he does have flaws that can be fatal.

f
fl 7 days ago

Prendergast is great.


Fin Smith might be slightly better, but i’d pick them both to go to Australia.

G
GrahamVF 7 days ago

I bet the Aussies would pick Prendergast to start against them.

T
Tom 7 days ago

“Is Sam Prendergast the most overhyped player in any sport ever?” this is a ridiculous statement. Prendergast isn't over hyped. His limitations have been publicly very exposed in the last few months. He's a talented young player with some slick passing but I don't hear anyone hyping him whatsoever, in fact if anything, he's probably under hyped, everyone is saying he's sh*t lol! Fin Smith has established himself as the better player and is the clear favourite to start the first test in Australia.


So happy that England finally have an established 10 with a triple threat, I didn't enjoy much of the Farrell era, he's a great rugby player but over reliant on attacking kicks. Fin has a great tactical kicking game but is far more instinctive, excited to see where he can go, just hope he's trusted to run the attack and play what's in front of him.

J
JPM 7 days ago

I thought Leinster got a genius defense coach through Niebaner. Perhaps it’s time to go back to basics….!!!

I
IHIC 7 days ago

Don’t be rediculous. The season overall has confirmed he's done well for Leinster, particularly the games v Stormers, Cardiff, Quins etc. The players sh#t the bed. This is on them. Overpaid, arse kissed and fetted over with far to much belief in the press hype. Add to that some incredible ego’s.

B
BK 7 days ago

Yes, but even a good defence genius needs the right players. The Bok players are so instinctive - you have Kolbe, Steh, Kolisi, Kwagga - each of these just to mention a few are defensive monsters … The Irish both at Test and Leinster just lack the mentality to win when it really matters …

D
Daithi16 7 days ago

I have been saying it since the start of the season.

Prendergast cannot tackle, his standard is of AIL rugby.

He has a fantastic park in front of him, always gets an easy ride.

Crowley on the otherhand, has to contend with a very poor pack, but plays well, tackles well in all pressure environment.

It was the 3 boys from Leinster (M. Williams, Horgan and Carney)who propelled Prendergast, telling us all that he was the bees knees.

Again and again they kept saying that he was their man.


Curly , Larry and Mo have got more calls wrong.than any other TV pundits.

Shocking, blatant pro Leinster and pro Prendergast.


Well……he’s been found out

And by the way Leo has a LOT OF QUESTIONS to answer too.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Lions 2025: ‘Lights, cameras...action’

Andy Farrell's squad announcement hit the high notes for all the right reasons as the tour to Australia fast approaches

LONG READ

As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?

With England growing and Ireland's dominance seemingly on the wane, has the Lions coach backed the right horses to defeat Australia?

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje'

The new British and Irish Lions captain will take his earring assuredness to the Wallabies, a distinctive multi-layered modern man.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GM 15 minutes ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

I’m with Bruiser - lots of endeavour, bugger all impact at test level. The test as to whether Razor and Ryan have moved on from their initial Crusaders bias will be whether they can move on from Blackadder and Havili.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 19 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 23 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 23 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 34 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 57 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

10 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

10 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Fissler Confidential: Harlequins' Italian stallion bolting to exit Fissler Confidential: Harlequins Italian stallion bolting to exit
Search