Sam Simmonds' Montpellier replacement a blow for Wallabies – report

Former England back-rower Sam Simmonds will reportedly be replaced at Montpellier next season by a current Wallabies international. With Simmonds set to join Lyon for the 2025/26 Top 14, the 2022 champions have been searching for a successor for the player they signed from Exeter Chiefs… and their search has apparently ended in Sydney.

Langi Gleeson has been forging his reputation at the Waratahs since a 2022 Super Rugby Pacific debut and fresh from involvement off the bench in all four of Australia’s recent Autumn Nations Series matches, it has been claimed that the 23-year-old now will put his 14-cap Test career on hold for a switch to France.

A report by rugbyrama.fr read: “There will be changes in the back row at Montpellier during the next off-season. According to our information, Joan Caudullo and his staff should be able to count on the services of Langi Gleeson during the 2025/2026 season.

“The player who currently wears the colours of the Waratahs has given his agreement to give a new boost to his career and discover the French championship. Montpellier were looking for a number eight to replace Sam Simmonds in the squad, who will join Lyon.

“Despite being just 23 years old, Gleeson has 14 selections with Australia. Last November, he faced England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland with the Wallabies. In all four games, Gleeson wore the number 20 jersey.”