7:31am, 07 September 2020

Sale Sharks have confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Rob Webber which will see the club’s former hooker make an emphatic return to professional rugby. 34-year old Rob will re-join the Sharks at their new training base in Carrington on a short-term contract until the end of the 19/20 season.

Webber, who won 16 caps for England, has made over 300 professional appearances for Wasps, Bath and latterly Sale Sharks moves back into Steve Diamonds squad to bolster the Sharks’ front row options as the club looks to challenge for its first Gallagher Premiership title since 2006.

Commenting on the announcement, Sale Sharks Director of Rugby Steve Diamond said: “We have brought Rob back in as a precautionary measure, Webs was outstanding for us over four seasons and understands how we play to a tee. As we approach the business end of the season, we don’t want to get caught out with a lack of options in our pack and Rob will bring a huge amount of experience with him, along with fantastic support and guidance to He will Akker van der Merwe, Curtis Langdon and Ewan Ashman. We are certainly looking forward to welcoming the old boy back!”

Sale are sending seven players to the Springboks. Diamond said: “There will be seven players minus Lood going to join the Springbok squad. Lood will have his scan this afternoon and the x-rays are positive and there doesn’t seem to be any distress but we will wait for the MRI scan and get him to see one of the specialists. I am fairly optimistic but he won’t be playing in the next tens days and it looks there is no structural damage but there may be some ligament damage.

“Rohan is playing well and he is on the Springbok radar because has been called up to the squad going to join their training camp at the end of our season or after the play-offs. Every South African I have got with the exception of Cobus Wiese has been called up including Akker and Coenie. We don’t lose them until the end of the season and as Rob Baxter said ( about the start of next season) we have two league games and two European games and something has to give.