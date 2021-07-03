Rugby Australia statement: Two national coaches 'stood down' over audio

3:42am, 03 July 2021

Two Australian national team coaches have been ‘stood down’ and have since resigned from their posts after inappropriate language was used about match officials at the Super W final.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Waratahs took home the title after defeating the Reds but the backstage drama around audio that was picked up on a video stream now threatens to overshadow the victory.

A statement from Rugby Australia explains the situation: “Rugby Australia (RA) has been made aware of an incident involving two national coaches at the Super W tournament in Coffs Harbour.

“It is alleged that the coaches used unacceptable language when describing match officials, refereeing decisions and general play in an audio recording of the game which was then uploaded to the team’s analysis portal.

“Rugby Australia acknowledges that some individuals have taken offence to the language used and Rugby Australia would like to apologise to those individuals for that.

“Rugby Australia takes all matters relating to the off-field behaviour of our staff and contractors very seriously and all employees and contractors are required to act in accordance with the terms of their contracts, including adherence to the Code of Conduct and the core values of the game.

“Support is available to all Super W players via Benestar throughout the year, as provided by Rugby Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both coaches were immediately stood down, but both have since resigned, effective immediately. Both coaches left the competition base in Coffs Harbour and returned home.”

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Officer Andy Marinos said: “After we heard about the incident, we made swift and decisive action in standing down both individuals immediately, who have since resigned.

“As an organisation, we do not stand for such behaviour. We have a zero-tolerance approach, and it has no place in our game at any level.

“We will now begin our recruitment for these roles, in what is a very important year for our Wallaroos,” Marinos said.

ADVERTISEMENT