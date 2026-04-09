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Super Rugby Pacific

'Idols turn to rivals': Ruben Love on locking horns with 'one of the greats'

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 28: Ruben Love of the Hurricanes looks on during the round seven Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes and Queensland Reds at Hnry Stadium, on March 28, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Super Rugby Pacific’s top contenders are due to do battle this weekend in the Kiwi capital, and it’ll be Ruben Love squaring off against one of his childhood heroes, Beauden Barrett, in the respective No.10 jerseys for the Hurricanes and Blues.

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Love has helped guide his team to the top spot in the competition with assured game management, convincing some fans it’s his time to usurp Barrett as the All Blacks‘ No.10. But with 144 Test caps, just nine short of  Sam Whitelock’s all-time All Blacks record, there’s a lot of IP in the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year’s boots that’ll be hard for new All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie to overlook.

Nothing services the selection debate like a good old-fashioned head-to-head matchup, and with their teams leading the field with 25 competition points each — albeit with the Hurricanes having played one less game — Saturday’s fixture is sure to have the All Blacks coach’s attention.

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Growing up, Love says he idolised Barrett, who once wore the yellow No.10 shirt he is now staking his claim on.

“I’ve looked up to him my whole life. I remember getting photos with him when I was 10 years old, when he was playing for the Hurricanes. I’ve still got that pic,” Love recalled this week.

“It’s that cliche, ‘idols turn to rivals’. I know he’ll want to bring his A-game, and so do I. But it’ll be cool to catch up post-match, and just have that moment for the rest of my career.

“Long after he finishes and long after I finish, I’ll be looking back thinking Beauden was one of the greats that this country and this world has ever had, so it was pretty cool to lock horns with him.”

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Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
29
25
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
80%

Love is now in his sixth season with the Hurricanes, having played the bulk of his minutes at fullback since his rookie campaign. But the idea that this was Love’s first crack at playing first five-eighth was shot down by the 24-year-old.

“I’ve got so much to get better at in my game and plenty to evolve, but the whole notion around 10 being foreign, I’ve never believed in it. I started playing 10 when I was four years old at Waikanae rugby club,” the four-cap All Black explained.

“It’s awesome that I’ve got such a good group of guys around me to make my job easier, but I don’t feel like I need to feel uncomfortable taking on this 10 jersey. The coaches back me, my teammates back me, and as long as I believe in myself, I feel like I’m doing a good job.”

The Blues and Hurricanes were the two top-seeded contenders heading into the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, but the Canes were upset by the Chiefs in a home semi-final while the Blues went on to claim a drought-breaking title win.

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The following season, both teams struggled to replicate their prior successes, but now appear to be leading the charge once again in 2026.

“They’re a well-rounded team,” Love analysed. “A lot of what we’ve seen is that they keep the ball in hand well. Stats-wise, they’re kind of similar to us; they’ve defended in their 22 well, and once they get into the 22, they’re pretty hard to stop.

“So, it’s about getting out of our 22, making clean exits and making sure that we’re not always on the back foot with their big boys running downhill. We’ve just got to be clean around the breakdown, disciplined, not give them easy entries into the 22 through penalties.

“If they want to turn it into a scrap, we just make sure we keep our heads.”

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As for his team, who have emerged from their opening six games with an average of 44 points for and 16 against, Love says it’s the “effort plays” that have been the biggest key to their success.

“What I see when I go back through the games is a lot of effort plays, a lot of things you might not necessarily see from the crowd or watching the game live, but when you go back and watch it, you see efforts to get off the ground and efforts to get set.

“You see a lot of boys taking shots to the ribs, making passes, little things like that. We’ve just got to not get bored with doing the simple stuff, the nitty-gritty. We all know Fehi (Fineanganofo) is scoring a lot of tries, but there’s a lot of work being done on the inside to get to the right spaces, with our running lines as well.”

The one blemish on the Hurricanes’ impressive record to date is the lack of New Zealand derbies they’ve encountered, with just a round 6 win over the Highlanders (50-7), who currently sit eighth on the table, leaving some scepticism over their true title credentials.

With their next four games coming against the Blues, Chiefs, Brumbies, and Crusaders, some big questions are sure to be answered. But Love backs his team’s grounded attitude to see them through any adversity that may come their way.

“We just look at what it took to get us here; preseason, the hard conversations that we’ve had about what it took to put performances on to get us to the top of the table. We don’t want to go away from that.

“As nice a feeling as it is, one thing I’ve come to know in my career is if you’re too happy or too comfortable, you’re probably not doing it right.

“So, we’re always trying to make sure that we’ve got our heads screwed on and we’re nailing every session that we can, not getting ahead of ourselves or too big for our boots, because that’s one thing that can trip you up pretty easily.”

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Comments

4 Comments
J
JW 7 days ago

Oh man straight out of the ‘how to make a man feel old’ playbook. Nice throwback type article in many ways.


Now I just guess I still need to read the paper to find out where and when. Real oldschool like.

c
cnw 7 days ago

The combative Blues forwards will present a new challenge for the Canes. Love will not be seeing the flow of ball he has been seeing, and he will be targetted by the most mobile loose trio in th SR. Hope he goes well even though I am Blues supporter - we need him in the ABs

J
JW 7 days ago

You didn’t need to say anything after ‘most m obile lost trio in SR’, we totally had you pinned.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 33 minutes ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Top work LNR, turning it around and spending reasonably in that short space of time is a good effort I reckon. Very similar to how they pivoted their mercenary hire depot and focused on youth development instead.

16 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Waratahs vs Moana Pasifika takes: Super subs, moments that mattered

Exactly! At least keep yourself within touching distance but also 17-17 was on the cards and instead MP tapped then knocked it on.

Yes I know, lightning sadly. I can imagine, I don’t watch the PREM!



...

4 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

They need better players, as simple as that. An international class hooker, 8 and 10 for starters.

Yes, Segner was brilliant. Withy has been average all season for me.



...

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Waratahs vs Moana Pasifika takes: Super subs, moments that mattered

Last nights games first half was rugby made for Prince’s, great quality tactical battle, attack shape and defensive intent.

I was excited to catch the the second half this morning and while it obviously got a lot harder there was lots to like. Always like the look of Latu since his stag days and I’m not surprised he was much better last night in his natural position. I was surprised about how good Solomon was at center, it has taken a long time for him to find his place in rugby after show great talent as a youngster, but he should not be moved now. I see he shifted there late last year for Northland.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Waratahs vs Moana Pasifika takes: Super subs, moments that mattered

Yeah I did like Harrisons call to take the three at the end too, you can go long past 80 trying to score a try (well winning a penalty too) so plenty of time.

The second half got stopped by a storm mate, terrible conditions, I just finished watching Bears and Gloucster and that was worse (errors not contest/conditions related).



...

4 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'He's got to be in the mix': Untapped England talent likened to Dupont

I’d have had him in the England squad in the autumn and the 6N. Can understand Borthwick’s caution, but McParland is playing much better than Spencer or van Poortvliet at the moment. (He’s probably playing better than Mitchell too, but you can’t discount how integral Mitchell has been for England and Saints for the last few years - hence why he’s still ahead in the pecking order).

1 Go to comments
J
JPM 3 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Unfortunately the gate keeper is the salary cap not the operating result

16 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 3 hours ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

Fair enough but the question remains; what is the purpose of the card other than to make the contest uneven? Rugby is all about fair contest for possession as much as possible.

Binning people for this sort of thing isn’t rewarding skill; it’s down to luck.



...

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 4 hours ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

They were awful and look the disorganized team they are. They played some thrilling rugby late but the Blues were dominant really. I am really at a loss for what the Highlanders can do to get out of this mire they are stuck in since 2020.

Anton Segner has moved well ahead of Sean Withy in the rankings, changing around from the start of Super. It sort of encapsulates things for me.



...

6 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 4 hours ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

League will bin a guy for this now direct contact shoulder where they are different if contact is made somewhere else first or just with arm JAS was lower in the Origin match he got sent off for on the Walsh hit and Walsh lowered his height ducked down quickly JAS was lower than Zarn is on this tackle granted JAS was coming forward if Zarn had bent his back got more horizontal then this probs would been nothing

6 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 6 hours ago
Highlanders rally but Blues hold on in 87-point Super Rugby thriller

Zarn Sullivan getting carded was BS. He got low, went to make a tackle, the other dude slipped and wore a shoulder to the head.

Sux, but bad luck. What is Zarn supposed to do? Disappear? Dive at the ankles from now on incase the guy slips?



...

6 Go to comments
S
SI 7 hours ago
Could England try to trigger Jack Willis break clause in Toulouse deal in time for RWC?

If England don’t use every resource they have to ensure that both Willis’s play in the next World Cup they might as well officially come out and admit that we will never win it again. Compare them to South Africa. In South Africa they do anything and everything to win the trophy every four years (and we will never have their athletes). Protect the club game all you want but winning a World Club propels the club game forward more than anything else ever could.

24 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Paradise compared to the Prem clubs with their £124m covid debt. And that’s before you add up their operating losses!

16 Go to comments
R
RickyBobby38 7 hours ago
Zarn Sullivan decides to stay in Auckland with new Blues deal

Canes got the better brother, that one at the Blues gives off small wee qee energy

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
Crowley and Byrne help Farrell's No.10 masterplan start to come together

Sale hardly had a team worthy of the description on the pitch so if that’s your yardstick then you’re in for a shock…

12 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
Crowley and Byrne help Farrell's No.10 masterplan start to come together

The coaching is key here and it hasn’t worked well for him at this point.

12 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Why UBB are edging the battle of dynasties in European rugby

Do you think that is the long term plan?

I can see why the other teams would want them in there but it’s getting harder to split the commercial rights with all the outside ownership.



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177 Go to comments
U
Uther 9 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Well the cumulative loss of the 30 clubs is 63 M€ (Around 42 M€ net).

Still better than 2 years ago.



...

16 Go to comments
J
JD 9 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Well they are sponsored by Inter Marche who had revenue last year of over 48 billion euros which is pretty good. There are some smaller companies there too.

I think this article would interest you https://www.rugbypass.com/plus/a-french-clubs-moneyball-approach-to-scouting-tier-two-talent/



...

16 Go to comments
J
J Marc 9 hours ago
LNR report reveals eye-watering Toulouse budget

Yes ,and everybody knows Aurillac is the best place to find sponsors….

16 Go to comments
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