Ruahei Demant: Black Ferns 'don't have as many outside distractions as 2022'

The women’s international rugby landscape doesn’t appear to be much different from the 2022 Rugby World Cup build-up.

Heading into that tournament, England had won 25 consecutive matches, and the Black Ferns were struggling. The same is true three years later in 2025, but Black Ferns co-captain then and now, Ruahei Demant, insists things are different.

“We don’t have as many outside distractions as 2022. That year, we had a big review and there were lots of changes in the team,” said the 30-year-old centre.

“We have fewer games before the tournament, which creates greater pressure to get things right quicker, but one of the greatest things to come out of the review was adaptability. In a Rugby World Cup year, anything can happen.”

The Black Ferns only won four of their eight internationals last year, including shock defeats to Canada (22-19) in the Pacific Four and Ireland (29-27) in WXV 1.

Since the Rugby World Cup win on New Zealand’s home soil in 2022, England have beaten the Black Ferns three times by a combined margin of 106-55. What can be achieved in this year’s Pacific 4, which for New Zealand starts this Saturday against Australia in Newcastle, to improve results?

“We’re working hard to build depth in each position. Competition in Super Rugby Aupiki on top of the sevens girls coming in helps that,” Demant said.

“The sevens girls bring a different skill set. They’re used to more time and space, which means they bring a quickness and clarity to what they do.

“We’ve got an awesome leadership group drawn from four different Aupiki teams. Those girls who have missed out on selection will continue to train in their hubs. Their friends will get around them, and they’ll be ready for what challenges lie ahead. Nobody is out of selection contention yet.”

Demant has played 41 Tests with 99 points and 31 wins since her 33-11 debut success over Australia in 2018. In 2022, she was anointed World Rugby Player of the Year as a first five-eighth (fly-half).

In 2025, she played every minute of Super Rugby Aupiki for the Blues, shifting across at second five-eighth [inside centre]. Demant ranked inside the top ten for tries, points, clean breaks, and offloads.

In the Blues’ 26-19 win over Matatu in the final, Demant scored the Blues’ first try when the hosts were down 12-0 and created a try with a freakish offload to Portia Woodman-Wickliffe – a score from which the Blues took a lead they never relinquished.

“I’m grateful to play in any position I’m picked for. When I play 12, it enhances my ability to play ten because I understand what my ten needs and vice versa,” Demant said.

The most interesting rugby Demant has played internationally at second five was against France in 2018. In a 14-0 win in Toulon, the hosts were held scoreless for the first time in a decade. In the next Test in Grenoble, the Black Ferns were downed 30-27 in their first defeat since beating England 41-32 in the 2017 Rugby World Cup Final.

Demant has been picked to start at first five-eighth against Australia in the opening match of the PAC 4 for the Laurie O’Reilly Trophy on Saturday. New Zealand will hope to emulate their 67-19 and 62-0 drubbings of the Wallaroos in 2024.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting said: “This week is important to us, Laurie O’Reilly paved the way for women’s rugby through some tough times in Aotearoa.

“We know Australia will be a great challenge at this stage of our journey, and we want to ensure that we have a strong start to our campaign. The focus lies with us, deepening our connections and playing our game as we continue to build throughout the tournament.”

Heading into this weekend’s Laurie O’Reilly Cup match, the Black Ferns are strong favourites, having never lost to the Wallaroos, boasting an unblemished 27-0 win record against the women in green and gold.