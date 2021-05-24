Watch Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Live & On Demand SUPER RUGBY TRANS-TASMAN LIVE
Reds to hold honesty session in wake of drubbing

By AAP
(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

    With their hopes of securing a second Super Rugby title dead in the water, Queensland are out to restore some pride against the Chiefs in Townsville on Saturday night.

    The champagne from their Super Rugby AU title celebrations is well and truly flat after Queensland conceded more than 100 points in their two opening Super Rugby Trans-Tasman matches.

    In miserable reading for Australian rugby fans, no local team has been able to notch a win over Kiwi opponents in 10 matches so far.

    The Reds were never in the hunt on Saturday against New Zealand’s champion Crusaders, falling to a 63-28 loss in Brisbane.

    “We’re not going to make excuses – that was a pretty poor performance by us on the weekend,” flanker Angus Scott-Young said on Monday.

    “It shows the highs and lows of footy as two weeks ago we were winning the Aussie championship, and then come up against the Crusaders and put in a performance like that.”

    Scott-Young described the match against one of the world’s best provincial teams as a “litmus test we didn’t pass”.

    “We’re going to have an honesty session and look at where we went wrong and how we can improve,” Scott-Young said.

    “There’s still a lot to salvage from this tournament – to become a world-class team which is where we want to go, you have to play against the best and compete with the best.

    “It’s a reality check and we will grow from that.”

